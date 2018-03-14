Lidl reveals plans for new Fortunestown store expected to open this summer

Lidl Ireland has confirmed plans to rebuild their store in Fortunestown, which was destroyed on March 2.

The building of the store will commence in the coming weeks, with the new store planned to be open by late summer.

CGI of the new store

"We have been blown away by the level of support received from our loyal customer base in the Fortunestown area over the past few weeks.

"We recognise that our service and store team have been greatly missed by the local community over the past few weeks and the team look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers once the rebuild is complete."

The Fortunestown branch in West Dublin suffered severe damage earlier this month when it was attacked during the blizzard conditions brought by Storm Emma.

The 30 staff members employed in the Fortunestown store have been redeployed to other stores in the area.

- Digital Desk