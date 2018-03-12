Leprechauns enlisted to promote road safety this St Patrick's weekend

Leprechauns are popping up all over Mayo.

Mayo County Council has come up with a novel approach to road safety over the St Patrick's weekend.

It's organised cut-out 'selfie boards' reminding motorists of the dangers of driving under the influence.

The idea for the cut-outs is for punters to get their pictures taken as a Leprechaun and share it on social media in the hope people will remember not to risk taking a drink and driving over the busy weekend.

Road Safety Officer Noel Gibbons hopes people spread the message across the country on social media.

"Obviously we want people to enjoy the festivities that will take place across the country but if you are celebrating and you consume alcohol make sure that you leave the car behind and not to depend on the luck of the Irish over the weekend," said Mr Gibbons.

Digital Desk