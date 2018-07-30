Leo Varadkar hopes number of female Fine Gael TDs will double at next election

Leo Varadkar hopes the number of female Fine Gael TDs will double at the next election.

However, he stopped short of repeating Enda Kenny's commitment to promise that half of his next cabinet would be women.

The Taoiseach was speaking as the Government launched a new review of the gender balance within senior management in Irish companies.

Leo Varadkar defended the fact that just four of his 15 senior Cabinet ministers are women.

He said: "At the moment there are 12 TDs who support the Government, who voted for me as Taoiseach and of those 12, seven of them are Ministers. Seven out of 12 isn't a bad ratio at all, the bad number is 12, that there are only 12 female TDs that support the Government.

