Leo Varadkar arrives in Brussels for 'two big days' of EU Council meetings

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has arrived in Brussels for the EU Council meeting.

He will join other heads of State to discuss the migrant crisis, the US, Russia and Brexit.

Two big days ahead. Just arrived at @EPP summit in #Brussels with @HMcEntee to meet with fellow leaders from across Europe on #Brexit and other big issues. Then on to first day of @EuropeanCouncil where we’ll also discuss economic growth, migration, the US & Russia pic.twitter.com/WZFaA5G8n8 — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) June 28, 2018

There has been little to no progress made on Brexit since March and British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to get a scolding from other EU leaders as they gather in Brussels over the next two days.

They are unhappy with the lack of meaningful movement on a backstop deal to avoid a hard border, with the government calling for a re-intensification of the talks in the coming months.

There has been more controversy after Conservative MP Jacob Rees Mogg said the UK can win a game of chicken over the Irish border, with Fine Gael's Spokesman on EU Affairs Neale Richmond calling him a clown for the remarks.

Other issues to be discussed at the two-day summit include migration, the trade war with the US and Russia.

