Leinster House error sees Garret Fitzgerald join the Labour party from beyond the grave

A former Fine Gael Taoiseach has joined the labour party from the grave - or so it appears.

He was always known to be at the more liberal end of Fine Gael and even formed a Government with the Labour Party, but now an error on graphics installed in Leinster House claims Garret Fitzgerald was actually a member of the left-wing political group.

As part of celebrations to mark 100 years since the first Dáil, Leinster House has been decorated with a number of informative posters including a massive graphic lining a corridor which details leaders, parties and Governments that have served, with pictures, dates and timelines.

However, beady-eyed observers have been confused in recent days when they got as far as the 24th Dáil, which was led by Mr Fitzgerald.

After the former taoiseach's name the words "Labour Party" appear in brackets.

An Oireachtas spokesperson confirmed that Mr Fitzgerald had not secretly joined the Labour party but instead said it was "a printing error" which will be fixed.

Another error on hoardings outside Leinster House has already been changed after it was noticed that there was a duplication of a photograph on a graphic which shows members of the first Dáil.

As part of this year's centenary commemorations, Leinster House will host two days of the 'Dáil100 Experience' open to members of the public this weekend.

Characters representing different stages of Irish social and cultural life will entertain the public as they tour Leinster House and free tickets for the weekend events are available online through the eventbrite.ie website.

A Joint Sitting of Dáil and Seanad Éireann in the Round Room of the Mansion House on Monday, January 21 will also be held.