Legislation to allow abortion may not be introduced until autumn

It is understood legislation to allow abortions will not be introduced into the Dáil until the autumn.

The Government has received legal advice that it can not proceed to make new laws until court challenges to the referendum result have been decided.

Health Minister Simon Harris.

Health Minister Simon Harris says he is still confident the new laws will be in place for the start of next year.

But he has warned there has been a delay to the process.

He said: "My understanding, based on legal advice is that as of today the Eighth Amendment remains in the Constitution until the President finds himself in a position to sign the referendum bill and obviously that requires the legal process to be concluded.

"Whilst the people of Ireland have very clearly voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment just under three weeks ago, that can only take effect when the legal challenges are finished."

- Digital Desk