Legislation needed to protect journalistic sources following INM data breach, says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has said legislation may be needed to protect journalistic sources after the alleged data breach at INM.

Concerns about the allegations were raised in the Dáil this afternoon by the leaders of Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and the Green Party.

Leo Varadkar also said the Director of the ODCE needs to be personally indemnified from legal action while carrying out his job.

The Taoiseach said more needs to be done to protect sources used by journalists.

He said: "Given recent revelations we are going to have to give consideration to legislation in this area to protect sources.

"I am not aware of any legislation being drafted currently by Government, I haven't seen any legislation drafted by opposition in the form of private member's bill in the past two years but perhaps time has finally come for Government to dust down those reports and give consideration to legislation in this area."

- Digital Desk