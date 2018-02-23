Leaving Cert PE '25 years too late'

The Government has been warned that rolling out Leaving Cert PE in schools has come 25 years too late.

The Minister has announced the names of 80 schools around the country where the course will start this September, like Loreto College in Mullingar and Mount Anville in Dublin.

The move is aimed at tackling rising rates of childhood obesity, although concerns have been raised that most of the students attracted to the subject will already be relatively active.

DCU professor of Health and Human Performance Niall Moyna is unconvinced.

"I think it's long overdue that we start to acknowledge many of the skills and competencies that are learned through physical education," he said.

"For too long they've been ignored. But unfortunately, I think it's probably 25 years too late."

Here is the list of schools where P.E will be taught - the names are in alphabetical order.

Abbey Community College, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Abbey Vocational School, The Glebe, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal

Ashbourne Community School, Deerpark, Ashbourne, Co. Meath

Beara Community School, Castletownbere, Beara, Co. Cork

Beaufort College, Trim Rd, Navan, Co. Meath

Belvedere College, S.J 6 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1

Borris Vocational School, Borris, Co Carlow

Borrisokane Community College, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary

Carndonagh Community School, Carndonagh, Lifford, Co Donegal

Castleknock Community College, Carpenterstown Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Castletroy College, Newtown, Castletroy, Co. Limerick

Christian Brothers College, Sidney Hill, Wellington Road, Cork

Coláiste Abbain, Adamstown, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford

Coláiste An Chroí Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, Co. Chorcaí

Coláiste Bride, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford

Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, Co. Cork

Coláiste Cholmcille College, St Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Colaiste Chraobh Abhann, Creowen, Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow

Coláiste Cois Life Gleann an Ghrífín, Leamhcán, Co. Átha Cliath

Coláiste íde agus iosaef, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick

Colaiste Mhuire, Askeaton, Co Limerick

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire Convent Of Mercy, Sallins Rd, Naas, Co. Kildare

Creagh College, Carnew Road, Gorey, Co. Wexford

Deansrath Community College, New Nangor Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Deele College, Raphoe, Lifford, Co. Donegal

Dominican College, Griffith Ave, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Dominican College, Taylors Hill, Galway

Gaelcholáiste luimnigh Meal sior anraí, Luimneach

Gairm Scoil Chú Uladh Béal an Átha Móir An Clochan Leifear, Co. Dhun na nGall

Glanmire Community College, Glanmire, Co. Cork

Gort Community School, Gort, Co. Galway

Holy family school for the deaf Navan road, Cabra, Dublin 7

John The Baptist Community School, Hospital, Co. Limerick

Kinsale Community School, Kinsale Co. Cork

Le Cheile Secondary School, Hollystown Road, Tyrellstown, Dublin 15

Loreto College, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Loreto Secondary School, Coleville Rd, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

Maria Immaculata Community College, Dunmanway, Co. Cork

Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon, Co. Longford

Mount Anville Secondary School, Mount Anville Rd, Dublin 14

Moville Community College, Carrownaff Moville, Co. Donegal

Newpark Comprehensive School, Newtown Park Avenue, Blackrock, Co. Dublin

Oatlands College, Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin

Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Wexford

Our Lady Of Mercy College, Beaumont, Dublin 9

Portmarnock Community School, Carrickhill Road, Portmarnock, Co. Dublin

Presentation College, Warrenmount, Dublin 8

Presentation Secondary School, Grogan's Road, Wexford, Co. Wexford

Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

Ratoath College, Jamestown, Ratoath, Co. Meath

Rockwell College, Cashel, Co Tipperary

Sacred Heart Secondary School, Sunnyside, Drogheda, Co. Louth

Scoil Chriost Ri Presentation Secondary School, Borris Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, St. Oran's Road, Buncrana, Co. Donegal

Scoil Phobail Chuil Mhin Cluain Saileach, Baile Atha Cliath 15

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, Rathmore, Co. Kerry

Scoil Pól, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick

Shannon Comprehensive School, Shannon, Co Clare

St. Eunan's College, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

St. Francis Capuchin College, Rochestown, Co Cork

St. Kieran's College Secondary School, College Rd, Kilkenny

St. Louis Secondary School, Dun Lughaidh, Dundalk, Co. Louth

St. Marys College, Rathmines, Dublin 6

St. Mary's College, Nicholas Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth

St. Peter's Community School, Passage West, Co Cork

St. Aidan's C.B.S., Collins Avenue, Ext Whitehall, Dublin 9

St. Brogan's College, Bandon, Kilbrogan, Bandon, Co. Cork

St. Joseph's Secondary School, Spanish Point, Milown, Malbay, Co. Clare

St. Leo's College, Dublin Road, Carlow

St. Macartan's College, Monaghan, Co. Monaghan

St. Mary's Secondary School, Irishtown, New Ross, Co. Wexford

St. Mary's Secondary School, Convent of Mercy, Ballina, Co. Mayo

The Abbey School, Station Road, Co. Tipperary

Trinity Comprehensive School, Ballymun Road, Dublin 9

Tullow Community School, The Mullawn, Tullow, Co. Carlow

Villiers Secondary School, North Circular Road, Limerick

Virginia College, Virginia, Co Cavan

Wesley College, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

Woodbrook College, Woodbrook, Bray, Co. Wicklow

- Digital desk