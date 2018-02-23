Leaving Cert PE '25 years too late'
The Government has been warned that rolling out Leaving Cert PE in schools has come 25 years too late.
The Minister has announced the names of 80 schools around the country where the course will start this September, like Loreto College in Mullingar and Mount Anville in Dublin.
The move is aimed at tackling rising rates of childhood obesity, although concerns have been raised that most of the students attracted to the subject will already be relatively active.
DCU professor of Health and Human Performance Niall Moyna is unconvinced.
"I think it's long overdue that we start to acknowledge many of the skills and competencies that are learned through physical education," he said.
"For too long they've been ignored. But unfortunately, I think it's probably 25 years too late."
Here is the list of schools where P.E will be taught - the names are in alphabetical order.
Abbey Community College, Boyle, Co. Roscommon
Abbey Vocational School, The Glebe, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal
Ashbourne Community School, Deerpark, Ashbourne, Co. Meath
Beara Community School, Castletownbere, Beara, Co. Cork
Beaufort College, Trim Rd, Navan, Co. Meath
Belvedere College, S.J 6 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1
Borris Vocational School, Borris, Co Carlow
Borrisokane Community College, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary
Carndonagh Community School, Carndonagh, Lifford, Co Donegal
Castleknock Community College, Carpenterstown Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15
Castletroy College, Newtown, Castletroy, Co. Limerick
Christian Brothers College, Sidney Hill, Wellington Road, Cork
Coláiste Abbain, Adamstown, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford
Coláiste An Chroí Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, Co. Chorcaí
Coláiste Bride, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford
Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Coláiste Cholmcille College, St Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal
Colaiste Chraobh Abhann, Creowen, Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow
Coláiste Cois Life Gleann an Ghrífín, Leamhcán, Co. Átha Cliath
Coláiste íde agus iosaef, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick
Colaiste Mhuire, Askeaton, Co Limerick
Coláiste Naomh Mhuire Convent Of Mercy, Sallins Rd, Naas, Co. Kildare
Creagh College, Carnew Road, Gorey, Co. Wexford
Deansrath Community College, New Nangor Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22
Deele College, Raphoe, Lifford, Co. Donegal
Dominican College, Griffith Ave, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Dominican College, Taylors Hill, Galway
Gaelcholáiste luimnigh Meal sior anraí, Luimneach
Gairm Scoil Chú Uladh Béal an Átha Móir An Clochan Leifear, Co. Dhun na nGall
Glanmire Community College, Glanmire, Co. Cork
Gort Community School, Gort, Co. Galway
Holy family school for the deaf Navan road, Cabra, Dublin 7
John The Baptist Community School, Hospital, Co. Limerick
Kinsale Community School, Kinsale Co. Cork
Le Cheile Secondary School, Hollystown Road, Tyrellstown, Dublin 15
Loreto College, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
Loreto Secondary School, Coleville Rd, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
Maria Immaculata Community College, Dunmanway, Co. Cork
Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon, Co. Longford
Mount Anville Secondary School, Mount Anville Rd, Dublin 14
Moville Community College, Carrownaff Moville, Co. Donegal
Newpark Comprehensive School, Newtown Park Avenue, Blackrock, Co. Dublin
Oatlands College, Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin
Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Wexford
Our Lady Of Mercy College, Beaumont, Dublin 9
Portmarnock Community School, Carrickhill Road, Portmarnock, Co. Dublin
Presentation College, Warrenmount, Dublin 8
Presentation Secondary School, Grogan's Road, Wexford, Co. Wexford
Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary
Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Co. Tipperary
Ratoath College, Jamestown, Ratoath, Co. Meath
Rockwell College, Cashel, Co Tipperary
Sacred Heart Secondary School, Sunnyside, Drogheda, Co. Louth
Scoil Chriost Ri Presentation Secondary School, Borris Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois
Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, St. Oran's Road, Buncrana, Co. Donegal
Scoil Phobail Chuil Mhin Cluain Saileach, Baile Atha Cliath 15
Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, Rathmore, Co. Kerry
Scoil Pól, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick
Shannon Comprehensive School, Shannon, Co Clare
St. Eunan's College, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
St. Francis Capuchin College, Rochestown, Co Cork
St. Kieran's College Secondary School, College Rd, Kilkenny
St. Louis Secondary School, Dun Lughaidh, Dundalk, Co. Louth
St. Marys College, Rathmines, Dublin 6
St. Mary's College, Nicholas Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth
St. Peter's Community School, Passage West, Co Cork
St. Aidan's C.B.S., Collins Avenue, Ext Whitehall, Dublin 9
St. Brogan's College, Bandon, Kilbrogan, Bandon, Co. Cork
St. Joseph's Secondary School, Spanish Point, Milown, Malbay, Co. Clare
St. Leo's College, Dublin Road, Carlow
St. Macartan's College, Monaghan, Co. Monaghan
St. Mary's Secondary School, Irishtown, New Ross, Co. Wexford
St. Mary's Secondary School, Convent of Mercy, Ballina, Co. Mayo
The Abbey School, Station Road, Co. Tipperary
Trinity Comprehensive School, Ballymun Road, Dublin 9
Tullow Community School, The Mullawn, Tullow, Co. Carlow
Villiers Secondary School, North Circular Road, Limerick
Virginia College, Virginia, Co Cavan
Wesley College, Ballinteer, Dublin 16
Woodbrook College, Woodbrook, Bray, Co. Wicklow
