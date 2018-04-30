Lawyers for Yes: repeal is only way to support women diagnosed with FFA; LoveBoth respond to Coveney comments

Lawyers for Yes say the only way to support women who get a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormality is to repeal the Eighth amendment.

They are pointing out that, at the moment, the woman and her doctor can face a jail term of up to 14 years if they terminate the pregnancy.

Peter Ward; SC (l) speaking at the ‘Lawyers for Yes’ press conference pictured with Ailbhe Smyth, Co- Director Together for Yes, Grainne Gilmore BL, and Liam Herrick; ICCL in Dublin. Pic: Maxwell’s

The proposed legislation would allow terminations up to 24 weeks if there is a fatal foetal abnormality or if there is a serious risk to the health of the mother.

Senior Counsel Peter Ward says if we do not repeal the Eighth we will continue turning our backs on these women in their darkest hour.

"The Eighth amendment legally obliges a woman who is in reciept of a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormality to carry that pregnancy to full term in this country and that is why we have heard so many distressing stories of couples who have had to make arrangements to go abroad in order to ensure that they can get the care that they need," said Mr Ward.

The Medical Alliance for the 8th (L-R): Dr Andrew O' Reagan, Stephanie Wright (nurse), Mary Butler TD, June Dillon (nurse), Dr Kirsten Fuller, Mattie Mc Grath TD and Geraldine Martin

Meanwhile, the LoveBoth campaign have responded to comments made by the Tánaiste over the weekend when he accused those campaigning for the right to life of the unborn child of “trying to frighten voters”.

Responding to Simon Coveney's remarks, Geraldine Martin of the LoveBoth campaign said: "Just a few short weeks ago, Minister Coveney was looking for guarantees that would stop the Dáil from expanding the 12 week abortion access.

"However it looks like he was talked out of that, and bullied into preaching about the “restrictions” that simply do not exist in the law proposed by Simon Harris.

"If Simon Coveney is so confident in his new views on abortion, we would welcome a debate with him - or perhaps he will go into hiding like the other Simon in the cabinet."

Digital Desk