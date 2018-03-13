Law firm lodges Judicial Review to allow people in the North vote in abortion referendum

A Belfast law firm has lodged a Judicial Review at the High Court in Dublin to allow people in the North to vote in the abortion referendum.

A decision is expected next month.

A Madden and Finucane Solicitor says it's a matter of national importance and all citizens on the island of Ireland should be entitled to have a say on the Eighth Amendment.

The matter will be heard again on April 8.

A vote on repealing the Eighth Amendment, which recognises the equal right to life of the mother and the unborn child, is due to be held in May.

