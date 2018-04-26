'Latte levy' on non-recyclable coffee cups will not be introduced in Ireland after U-turn

The so-called 'latte levy' on non-recyclable coffee cups will not be introduced in Ireland after a U-turn.

Last year, Environment Minister Denis Naughten called for the tax on cups to reduce the volume of plastic waste.

However, in the Dail yesterday he said he wouldn't be pushing ahead because retailers were moving to replace single-use cups with compostable ones.

Mindy O'Brien from The Voice of Irish Concern for the Environment said it will not work because there are no set standards.

She said: "Unfortunately I don't think that's a solution because we just don't have a set standard yet.

"Some coffee shops are doing recyclable, some of them are compostable, some are not, and the average punter when they get their coffee cup don't know which are which."

- Digital Desk