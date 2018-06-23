Latest: Yacht in difficulty off West Cork towed back to shore by RNLI lifeboat

Update Saturday, 12.05pm: A yacht has been towed back to Courtmacsherry Harbour after it got into trouble off the West Cork coast last night.

The local RNLI all-weather Lifeboat rushed to the aid of a solo sailor in the 31-foot vessel, some 40 miles off Seven Heads.

The yacht was sailing from The Azores when it developed mechanical difficulties and sought help.

The Lifeboat is now towing the stricken vessel back to Courtmacsherry Harbour.

The expected time of arrival back into Courtmacsherry is 1.30 tomorrow morning.