Latest: Woman found dead in wardrobe was wrapped tightly in sleeping bag and bedsheets

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry after a woman’s body was found in South Dublin.

38-year-old Joanne Lee was found in the wardrobe of a house in Ranelagh. Gardaí found her wrapped up tightly in a sleeping bag and bedsheets.

It is reported that Gardaí think she may have been suffocated or strangled.

She had been reported missing earlier this week.

Gardaí were carrying out enquiries as part of that missing person probe when they found the body on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood a man in his 30s sustained serious injuries after falling from a third-floor window at the same building on Ranelagh Road as gardaí attended the scene.

He is said to have suffered a broken arm and leg injuries after the jump, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Joanne Lee.

The deceased woman’s uncle, John Curry, says the family is devastated.

He said: "A lovely girl. a beautiful girl, never an ounce of trouble out of her in her life," he said.

"My sister rang me that she was missing and we sent out texts to everybody and put it up on Facebook and put it up on the taxi website.

"Then we got a phonecall. The guards broke in and found her body in a wardrobe.

"I’m so upset, just can’t speak. Just devastated, the whole family is taken apart. The soul is taken out of us. You just don’t know what came out of this or why this happened.

“All I can say is why, why, why, why? This is a beautiful girl, so young and so pretty, away from us all. Just devastated. She’d been missing for a couple of days. We had a feeling something was up. We couldn’t put it together and we were searching everywhere."