Latest: Woman found dead in wardrobe in 'nightmare' scenario

Update 9.30pm: Tributes are being paid to a woman who was found dead in a wardrobe in south Dublin.

She has been named locally as Joanne Lee, aged 38.

He body was discovered by gardai at a house on Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6 at 3.45pm today.

It is understood officers were following up on a missing person's case, after she had been reported missing by her family two days ago.

The scene was sealed off to allow for a technical examination and the State pathologist was notified.

Speaking to reporters gathered outside the scene, Joanne's uncle John Curry paid tribute to his late niece.

"Beautiful girl, never an ounce of trouble out of her in her life," he said.

"My sister rang me that she was missing and we sent out texts to everybody and put it up on Facebook and put it up on the taxi website.

"Then we got a phonecall this afternoon. The guards broke in and found her body in a wardrobe.

"I’m so upset, just can’t speak. Just devastated, the whole family is taken apart. The soul is taken out of us. You just don’t know what came out of this or why this happened.

“All I can say is why, why, why, why? This is a beautiful girl, so young and so pretty, away from us all. Just devastated. She’d been missing for a couple of days. We had a feeling something was up. We couldn’t put it together and we were searching everywhere."

A member of the gardaí at the scene where a womans body was found on the Ranelagh Road, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Independent Dublin city councillor Ruairi McGinley said it was a horrible end to a person's life and his thoughts were with the family of the young woman.

"The situation is beyond imagination," Mr McGinley said.

"It's your worst nightmare."

An appeal has been issued for anyone with information to contact gardai at Donnybrook station or call the confidential line on 1800-666-111.

Gardai at the scene on Ranelagh Road in Dublin. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

