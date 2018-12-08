Latest: Witness appeal after discovery of man's body near his West Cork home

Latest:

A post mortem will be carried out tomorrow morning after the discovery of a man's body in Dunmanway, Co Cork.

He was found dead at around 10.30am today outside a house at Direens.

The body of the man in his late 50s has been brought to Cork University Hospital, where the post mortem will take place.

The scene is still being examined tonight and gardaí in Dunmanway are appealing for witnesses.

Earlier: Gardaí investigate after man's body found near his West Cork home

A man's body has been found close to his home in West Cork.

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of the man's body in Derreens, Dunmanway, at around noon today.

He was in his late 50s and his body remains at the scene which is being examined by forensic officers.

His remains will be removed later to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.