Latest: Wind farm company 'disappointed' over Taoiseach's contact with council on behalf of Donald Trump

Update - 10.15am:The wind farm company that was going to build a nine-turbine development near US President Donald Trump's golf course in Co Clare, has said it is "disappointed" at the Taoiseach's admission yesterday.

Mr Varadkar said yesterday he had contacted planners in Clare County Council when he was Tourism Minister following a phone call from Mr Trump.

He said Mr Trump had asked about the proposals to build a wind farm about 4km from Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg.

In a statement, Clare Coastal Wind Power Director Michael Clohessy said the company "had at all times acted with integrity and in good faith, but it now appeared that it was not a level playing field".

Mr Clohessy told RTE News the company will review the situation.

6.45am: Opposition leaders demand clarity over Taoiseach's contact with council on behalf of Donald Trump

Opposition leaders are demanding clarity from the Taoiseach over his decision to contact planners in Clare County Council following a phone call from Donald Trump.

Mr Varadkar said that when he was Tourism Minister he got a call from Mr Trump, asking about proposals to build a wind farm near Doonbeg, where the billionaire owns a golf resort.

The Taoiseach says he has talked before about the matter, and that ministers often make enquiries about planning matters.

Speaking at the Friends of Ireland lunch yesterday, Mr Varadkar said: "At the other end of the phone was Donald Trump saying to me that he bought this resort in Ireland, in Co Clare, this beautiful golf resort called Doonbeg but there was a problem. Someone nearby was trying to build a wind farm and this could have a real impact on tourism and the beauty of the landscape."

"So, I endeavoured to do what I could do about it and I rang the county council and inquired about the planning permission and subsequently the planning permission was declined and the wind farm was never built, thus the landscape being preserved," Mr Varadkar said.

"The President has very kindly given me credit for that although I do think it would probably have been refused anyway but I'm very happy to take credit for that if the President is going to offer it to me," the Taoiseach added.

His spokesman told the Irish Examiner: “As minister for tourism, Leo Varadkar received a call from Donald Trump regarding a wind farm proposal near Doonbeg, which is a significant tourism asset on the west coast.

“It’s normal for ministers to seek information on planning applications when issues are raised by citizens, businesses or investors. This matter has been mentioned publicly on many occasions by the Taoiseach. It was not a court case or judicial matter.”

Yet the move by his office to clarify Mr Varadkar’s comments did little to assuage the outrage in Ireland as opposition parties claimed Mr Varadkar’s actions hark back to the “dark days of planning where political interference ensured that the rich and powerful got what they wanted”.

Fianna Fáil leader, Micheal Martin, tweeted: "Taoiseach needs to be more transparent in relation to his intervention with Clare County Council on behalf of President Trump regarding a planning application for a wind farm.

"Who did he ring? What was the nature of the intervention?"

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin condemned it as “entirely inappropriate” for Mr Varadkar to “meddle and intervene” on Mr Trump’s behalf for his own private business interests.

“That Leo Varadkar has made political representations essentially on behalf of the business interests of President Trump is extraordinary,” said Mr Howlin.

“The Taoiseach needs to make clear immediately the nature of these representations,”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald expressed concern at Mr Varadkar’s comments, saying: “I am concerned and taken aback by the comments of the Taoiseach. There is a need for An Taoiseach to clarify his actions and the appropriateness of intervention on this planning matter.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said: “This is a shocking admission from the Taoiseach, and it harks back to the very dark days in the Irish planning system, where political interference ensured that the rich and powerful got what they wanted.

The fact that the Taoiseach so flippantly admitted his intervention today only makes matters worse.

Clare County Council says no formal objection was logged from any public representative in relation to the wind turbines.

In a statement last night, Clare County Council said: "The Planning Application was received on 15th August 2014. All representations, objections and observations made in relation to this and all other planning applications are available to view on the planning file and the Clare County Council website."

The statement added: "There is no representation by Leo Varadkar, the then Minister for Tourism and Sport, or any Elected Member on this planning file. The decision on 8th October 2014 by Clare County Council to refuse this planning application was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála. Following consideration of the appeal, An Bord Pleanála upheld the decision by Clare County Council and refused permission for the proposed development."