Latest: Vicky Phelan calls for 'urgent' public Commission of Investigation into CervicalSmear scandal

Vicky Phelan has called for a Commission of Investigation to be held into the CervicalSmear scandal that is "urgent and prompt" but also public.

In a Tweet addressed to Leo Varadkar, Simon Harris and RTE 1's Morning Ireland programme, Ms Phelan said: "As the woman who exposed this scandal, I want to see a Commission of Investigation that is both urgent and prompt but also public. Too much has already happened behind closed doors."

@SimonHarrisTD @campaignforleo @morningireland As the woman who exposed this scandal, I want to see a Commission of Investigation that is both urgent and prompt but also PUBLIC. Too much has already happened behind closed doors. #CervicalCheckScandal https://t.co/uoRaRxm6mV — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) May 3, 2018

She went on to call for the resignation of HSE boss Tony O'Brien, who she said had shown "nothing but arrogance" and who was "more concerned with defending the indefensible than doing the right thing".

Ms Phelan brought the controversy to light when she launched legal proceedings in the High Court after it emerged her smear test which showed no abnormalities was later found to be incorrect.

8.30am: Government to make decision on inquiry into CervicalSmear scandal

The Government is due to make a decision on an of inquiry into the CervicalCheck scandal.

It's expected a preliminary scoping inquiry will take place first to get immediate answers, potentially followed by a Commission of Investigation, into the cervical smear controversy. An international expert is likely to lead the inquiry.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris consulted with other political parties last night after officials from the Department of Health, the HSE and CervicalCheck addressed an Oireachtas committee yesterday.

There was some dispute among officials as to how successful the screening programme is.

There was a general consensus among opposition TDs that a HIQA inquiry wouldn't be good enough, but also fears that a Commission of Investigation could take years to complete.

The HSE continues to make contact with women affected by the controversy, including those who had audits carried out on their smear tests. The HSE will also examine the cases of at least 1,500 other women whose cases were not audited.

- Digital Desk