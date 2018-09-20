Latest: Two killed and 39,000 left without power as Storm Ali wreaks havoc

Update 8.30am: 39,000 remain without power this morning due to the impact of Storm Ali.

ESB Networks crews have been continuing efforts from early this morning to restore power to the remaining homes, farms and businesses that lost supply.

At the height of the storm yesterday afternoon, 186,000 customers were impacted.

Additional ESB crews from less impacted areas of the country are deploying in the worst impacted counties, which include counties Sligo, Galway, Longford, Westmeath, Cavan and Louth.

The ESB said it expects the majority of the 39,000 customers without power this morning will have their supply restored today.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully;

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost;

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored;

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames;

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries;

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

Earlier: Two killed and 67,000 left without power as Storm Ali wreaks havoc

By Conall Ó Fátharta, John Fallon, and Joe Leogue

Update 6.50am: Two people have died and some 67,000 homes, businesses, and farms are without power as Storm Ali battered the country with winds of over 140km/h.

The scene at Acton’s beach, Claddaghduff, Co Galway, where a Swiss tourist in her 50s was killed as her caravan was blown into the sea by Storm Ali. Picture: Paul Mealey

In Galway, a Swiss woman, believed to be in her 50s, was killed after the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff and onto a beach at Claddaghduff, near Clifden.

The woman was named locally last night as Elvira Ferraii, a Swiss tourist who was visiting Connemara when she got caught up in the violent storm which struck early yesterday morning.

It is understood Ms Ferraii had only arrived in Connemara the previous day.

The alarm was raised around 7.45am and emergency services rushed to the scene after the occupants of a mobile home spotted the caravan being whisked towards the seashore.

The caravan in which the woman was sleeping was dislodged from its moorings by winds of up to 140km/h and plunged 20ft-30ft onto the beach and later became submerged after being blown into the water.

Members of Clifden Fire Brigade, gardaí, and Cleggan Coast Guard were on the scene quickly but were unable to save the woman.

The woman’s body was discovered on the beach and was taken to University Hospital Galway where a postmortem is due to be carried out.

The caravan disintegrated in the strong tide and winds.

Meanwhile, in Armagh, one man died and another man was injured after being hit by a tree as he worked in Slieve Gullion Park.

It is understood the men were doing contract work for Northern Ireland Water.

The man who died was aged in his 20s. The injured man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the incident was being investigated by the region’s Health and Safety Executive.

President Michael D Higgins expressed his condolences to the family of the Swiss woman who died in Galway and urged people to take care in the treacherous weather

“I was deeply saddened to learn that Storm Ali has already claimed one victim today in Claddaghduff, Co Galway. As President of Ireland, may I express my deepest condolences to her family,” he said.

I would also take this opportunity to pay tribute to all those, in statutory and voluntary organisations around the country, who are helping and stand ready to assist their fellow citizens, and who are working to maintain essential services around the country.

Storm Ali also led to the cancellation of day two of the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly, due to public safety concerns.

The event, which was due to conclude today, will now run until tomorrow.

Organisers had initially delayed opening the site from 9am to 11am yesterday. This was then put back until the afternoon before the National Ploughing Association (NPA) made the call to cancel the second day of the three-day event.

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh said the decision was made with “deep regret” following lengthy consultations with gardaí, Offaly emergency services, and Met Éireann.

She said that, following these consultations, it was determined that the site was unsafe to open.

Wristbands for yesterday will be valid for entry today or for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, homes that suffered power cuts in yesterday’s conditions may have to wait up to three days for a restoration of their electricity supply, ESB Networks has warned.

Some 186,000 homes and businesses across the country were without power yesterday afternoon as a result of over 2,000 individual faults on the network. By yesterday evening, ESB Networks said it had reduced the number without electricity to 67,000.

A spokesperson for the ESB said that Cavan, Sligo, Donegal, Castlebar, Galway, Portlaoise, Dundalk, Mullingar, and parts of north county Dublin were the areas worst affected by power cuts.

An Post said it was working to restore its full services as soon as possible after weather conditions had disrupted deliveries in the north and north-west of the country.

A number of Irish Rail services were cancelled or delayed due to debris on the tracks. Yesterday morning the 7.15am Westport to Dublin train was delayed after it suffered damage due to fallen trees between Athlone and Tullamore.

The train was forced to travel to the capital from Tullamore at a reduced speed due to damage to its windscreen caused by a fallen branch.

A number of Bus Éireann services were disrupted, particularly in the east and Galway, and the company offered refunds to those who had bought tickets for buses to the Ploughing.