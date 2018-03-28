Latest: Trinity College reaches agreement with students over exam fees

Update 1.15pm: The Board of Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has come to an agreement with the Students' Union that means there will be no fee charged for supplemental examinations.

TCD has agreed with the Students' Union proposal to return to the status quo regarding modular billing and fees for taking supplemental assessments.

#TakeBackTrinity has won! Supplemental Fees have been scrapped! Students celebrate outside House 1 where the decision by College Board was made. pic.twitter.com/6UGAPdDs3B — TCD Students' Union (@tcdsu) March 28, 2018

A committee of students and College officers will now examine alternatives to the proposal and are due to report back in a year's time.

This morning, the Board also agreed to give 'fee certainty' to postgraduate students and other students who pay full fees at undergraduate level.

This means that students who enter Trinity will know in advance how much fees will increase during each year of his or her studies.

The decisions were made on foot of proposals put to the Board by the President of the Students' Union and the Graduate Students' Union with the agreement of the Provost, following a week of discussion between College Officers and student representatives.

"i undertook that we would seriously consider alternative proposals, and we have done so," said Provost, Dr Patrick Prendergast.

"I look forward to continuing the dialogue with student representatives to find a solution to the issues confronting Irish higher education, taking account of both fairness to all students and the College's financial position.

"I would like to thank everyone who has contributed so far."

Earlier: Students rally to protest Trinity College fees for repeating exams

Students at Trinity College, Dublin, are protesting against the university's decision to introduce fees for repeat exams.

The College Board are currently meeting to decide whether to revoke their decision to introduce the €450 charge.

'Take Back Trinity' campaigners say they are no longer willing to stand by and watch the commodification of their education.

A silent protest got underway earlier, while large numbers are expected to join a further rally around now.