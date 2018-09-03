Latest: Tánaiste has 'no problem' with protests during Donald Trump visit

Update 11.10am: The Tánaiste says he has no issue with people protesting over the visit of US President Donald Trump to Ireland in November.

But Simon Coveney says people need to respect the office of the US President.

Several politicians, including some government ministers, say they will boycott the visit.

Speaking to Cork's 96fm the Foreign Affairs Minister says that protests are part of a democracy.

"When President Trump comes to Ireland I'm sure there will be some protests highlighting concerns and issues that Irish people have," he said.

I certainly have no problem with that, that's part of a very healthy democracy.

"President Trump is a controversial president. He does divide opinion. He does attract protests when he travels outside of the US and I'm sure that's not unexpected from their perspective."

Digital Desk

Earlier: Denis Naughten on Donald Trump protests: 'We should respect office of US President'

Update 8.52am: The Minister for Communications has warned that people need to respect the office of the US President.

Denis Naughten has refused to directly criticise fellow Government Ministers who have threatened to demonstrate during Donald Trump's planned visit here in November.

He has said that protesting will not solve any problems.

The Taoiseach claims there is a standing invitation for any US President to come to Ireland, despite the visit coming "out of the blue".

Mr Naughten agrees that President Trump is welcome here.

"People will make their own decisions in relation to whether they want to protest in relation to Donald Trump or not.

"I believe, and strongly believe, that we should respect the office of the President of the United States, he does represent the people of the United States and we have strong ties and engagements with communities right across the United States.