Latest: Status Orange warning expires as temperatures begin to rise

Update 6.30pm: The Status Orange snow and ice warning has been lifted as weather conditions continue to improve from the east.

However, a Status Yellow snow-ice alert remains in place for the rest of the country until 9am tomorrow and motorists are still being warned to be cautious on the roads.

Widespread frost and icy patches, with lying snow, are forecast for tonight, with temperatures as low as -3C in places.

Here is the snow & rain forecast for the next 24 hours.

Rain = Blue to Red

Snow = White to Green pic.twitter.com/9Xzq9O6Ag1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 18, 2018

Wicklow has experienced heavy snowfall over the past 24 hours and the County Council's Director of Service Sean Quirke says many roads are slippy and unsafe while the Sally Gap is treacherous.

"The gap has actually been impassable since the snow the week before last," he said.

"It has never opened up, so stay away again.

"We did have some 'snow tourists', as they call them, going up there late last week, but certainly it is dangerous going up there at the moment, so stay away from it.

"Hopefully we'll have a rise in temperatures starting tomorrow, so that should help with the thaw, and hopefully we'll be back on the roads again in time for work on Tuesday."

Our latest radar shows today's snow showers contracting to the south & east and dying out.

Further light showers of rain, sleet & snow this evening mainly over parts of Leinster & Munster, elsewhere a good deal of dry weather.

Cold frosty & icy tonight with lying snow. 0 to -3°C pic.twitter.com/bbBOIDmPEU — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 18, 2018

Earlier: Public transport resumes normal service after snow delays

Update: 2pm: Public transport across Dublin is slowly getting back to normal after this morning's delays caused by the snowfall.

The DART line has re-opened following earlier flooding where services will operate between Greystones/Bray and Malahide/Howth, however knock-on delays are expected.

Services on both the Luas red and green line are running normally, as are flights from Dublin Airport.

There are still some minor disruptions to some Dublin Bus routes.

#DBSvcUpdate Status Orange Weather Warning: Dublin Bus Services pic.twitter.com/hjnJUV8oYp — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) March 18, 2018

In Wicklow, there have been reports of snow drifts of up to 900mm, the local council said.

A tractor-mounted snow plough, a JCB, two agri-loaders and an additional Council gritter and snow plough have been mobilised to clear main routes in worst hit areas of the county.

Wicklow has had significant snowfall in places, here in Knockananna up to 25cm of snow is lying pic.twitter.com/F3ZqakSq07 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 18, 2018

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government said all relevant agencies have severe weather emergency plans in place.

Cold weather initiatives for rough sleepers are in place and additional capacity has been put in place to ensure there are extra bed spaces available for rough sleepers the department said.

"While local authorities and Transport Infrastructure Ireland are working at ploughing and salting the primary routes, driving on secondary roads in affected areas will be very difficult.

"The key message is, as always, to avoid unnecessary travel over the weekend," the department added.

The National Directorate for Fire and Management is monitoring the situation.

Update: 11.45am: Both the Luas red and green lines are back running a normal Sunday service.

Meanwhile, a festival planned for Merrion Square today has been cancelled.

Festival Big Day Out, which was scheduled to run from 12pm-6pm today, won't take place due to heavy snowfall in the city.

People are advised to check the Festival website and social media for updates on other events scheduled to take place today.

Update: 11am: Met Eireann has extended its orange snow-ice warning until 6 o'clock this evening.

A yellow snow-ice alert remains in place for the rest of the country until 9am tomorrow.

Public transport around Dublin is operating however there are delays in place due to heavy snowfall overnight.

Dublin Bus are running but are expecting minor disruptions and advise customers to plan their journey in advance.

Flight operations at Dublin airport have resumed after a 40-minute suspension to clear snow but passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline before travelling.

Meanwhile, the green line luas is running normally. However there are no tram services between Saggart and Belgard due to technical fault with signals. Trams are running between The Point and Tallaght.

Weather Warning Level: Orange UPDATE. https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 18, 2018

Update: 10am: Motorists have been advised to exercise caution as many routes around the country are hazardous due to the snow and ice conditions.

Dublin Airport is temporarily suspending runway operations to clear recently fallen snow.

DART and Maynooth line services are operating with delays of up to 45 minutes due to heavy snowfall and Dublin Bus is running but is expecting minor disruptions.

Update: DART & Maynooth line services are operating up to 45mins late due to heavy snowfall — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 18, 2018

7.30am:A status orange snow-ice warning is in place for parts of the country and has been extended until midday today.

Met Eireann issued the warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

The rest of the country is under a status yellow warning.

Scattered heavy snow showers are expected to continue across the morning and leading to accumulations in places and some drifting.

There's been heavy snowfall around Nass in Kildare and New Ross in Wexford while there's lying snow on routes around Carlow.

#KILDARE Gardai in the county are advising motorists not to travel unless necessary as heavy snowfall is affecting all main and secondary routes. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 18, 2018

In Kilkenny, slush and snowy conditions have been reported around the city and in Laois, there are slippery conditions on most routes around Portlaoise particularly on the M7 between Portlaoise West and Portlaoise East Junctions.

There are slushy conditions around Thurles town and it's particularly bad on the M8.

Road conditions are treacherous around Tullamore in Offaly while in Wicklow all routes on higher ground are experiencing snow and icy conditions.

Snowy conditions have also been reported in Monaghan on the N2 between Castleblaney and Monaghan town.

AA Roadwatch is reminding road users to take extra care and that it takes a car up to ten times longer to stop in snow or ice.

The cold snap is not predicted to have the same impact as Storm Emma, however Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Association says motorists still need to be careful.

"I think the biggest danger, the biggest threat people face out there on the roads is complacency, and while the conditions may not be anything like they were during Storm Emma, we really do have to be on guard for icy road conditions, black ice in particular," he said.

In snowy conditions, drive slowly in the highest possible gear and use your dipped headlights. A low gear should be used when travelling downhill. Beware of black ice. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/hi5cnnxwYw — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) March 18, 2018

- Digital Desk