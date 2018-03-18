Latest: Status orange snow-ice warning extended to 6pm

Update: 11.45am: Both the Luas red and green lines are back running a normal Sunday service.

Update: 11am: Met Eireann has extended its orange snow-ice warning until 6 o'clock this evening.

A yellow snow-ice alert remains in place for the rest of the country until 9am tomorrow.

Public transport around Dublin is operating however there are delays in place due to heavy snowfall overnight.

Dublin Bus are running but are expecting minor disruptions and advise customers to plan their journey in advance.

Flight operations at Dublin airport have resumed after a 40-minute suspension to clear snow but passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline before travelling.

Meanwhile, the green line luas is running normally. However there are no tram services between Saggart and Belgard due to technical fault with signals. Trams are running between The Point and Tallaght.

Weather Warning Level: Orange UPDATE. https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 18, 2018

Update: 10am: Motorists have been advised to exercise caution as many routes around the country are hazardous due to the snow and ice conditions.

Dublin Airport is temporarily suspending runway operations to clear recently fallen snow.

For safety reasons we are temporarily suspending runway operations to clear recently fallen snow. We will have a further update at 10am. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 18, 2018

DART and Maynooth line services are operating with delays of up to 45 minutes due to heavy snowfall and Dublin Bus is running but is expecting minor disruptions.

Update: DART & Maynooth line services are operating up to 45mins late due to heavy snowfall — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 18, 2018

7.30am:A status orange snow-ice warning is in place for parts of the country and has been extended until midday today.

Met Eireann issued the warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

The rest of the country is under a status yellow warning.

Scattered heavy snow showers are expected to continue across the morning and leading to accumulations in places and some drifting.

There's been heavy snowfall around Nass in Kildare and New Ross in Wexford while there's lying snow on routes around Carlow.

#KILDARE Gardai in the county are advising motorists not to travel unless necessary as heavy snowfall is affecting all main and secondary routes. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 18, 2018

In Kilkenny, slush and snowy conditions have been reported around the city and in Laois, there are slippery conditions on most routes around Portlaoise particularly on the M7 between Portlaoise West and Portlaoise East Junctions.

There are slushy conditions around Thurles town and it's particularly bad on the M8.

Road conditions are treacherous around Tullamore in Offaly while in Wicklow all routes on higher ground are experiencing snow and icy conditions.

Snowy conditions have also been reported in Monaghan on the N2 between Castleblaney and Monaghan town.

AA Roadwatch is reminding road users to take extra care and that it takes a car up to ten times longer to stop in snow or ice.

The cold snap is not predicted to have the same impact as Storm Emma, however Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Association says motorists still need to be careful.

"I think the biggest danger, the biggest threat people face out there on the roads is complacency, and while the conditions may not be anything like they were during Storm Emma, we really do have to be on guard for icy road conditions, black ice in particular," he said.

In snowy conditions, drive slowly in the highest possible gear and use your dipped headlights. A low gear should be used when travelling downhill. Beware of black ice. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/hi5cnnxwYw — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) March 18, 2018

- Digital Desk