Latest: St Pat's president urges fans not to picket Housing Minister's announcement

Update 8.35am: St Patrick's Athletic is urging supporters not to picket the announcement of housing plans for Dublin this morning.

It is expected the football club's bid to build a UEFA-grade stadium in Inchicore will be rejected.

The Housing Minister will today announce plans to build up to 500 homes on the former St Michael's Estate in Inchicore.

It dashes St Pat's hopes to build a UEFA-grade stadium, with some angry supporters planning to show up at the housing launch later this morning.

The club's president is urging them to stay away, and instead voice their opposition by phone, email and letter.

Tom O'Mahony says abusive protests could hurt any future chance of their plans being accepted.

STATEMENT: Important message here for all @stpatsfc supporters from our Club President, Tom O'Mahony - see below and on https://t.co/m0lciH4qtD ⬇️🔴⚪️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3AuIAh84eh — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) July 21, 2018

"It has been brought to our attention that some of you may be planning to show your opposition to the Dublin City Council plans for St Michael's Estate by protesting outside the homes of local politicians or at the launch of the plans next Monday," Mr O'Mahony said.

"We strongly appeal to supporters NOT to do this. It will not help our cause and in fact is likely to damage it. We need the goodwill of local politicians if our alternative plans are to have any chance of being accepted.

"We do of course want you to engage with local politicians. Do so by phone, by e-mail, by letter, by talking to them in the course of their public engagements. Make your points in a friendly, reasonable manner and please don't be abusive in any way.

We know that many local politicians will be weighing up the Council's plans and deciding whether to support them or to argue for a rethink which would include our proposal. The last thing we need is to turn them against us!

Earlier: Housing Minister to announce redevelopment plans on Dublin council lands

Update 7.10am: The Housing Minister will today announce redevelopment plans on council lands in Dublin.

Eoghan Murphy says the proposal for Emmet Road in Inchicore, will take account of the need to link the new development with adjoining communities and landmarks.

Meanwhile, it was reported over the weekend the government is set make hundreds of new homes available to "essential" public sector workers such as doctors and nurses.

A scheme to make affordable housing linked to professions is being considered.

