Latest: Search ends after missing Alliance Party councillor found

Update 9.40pm: Alliance East Belfast councillor David Armitage has been found.

He is getting the help he needs, party leader Naomi Long tweeted.

For all those searching and helping, David Armitage has been found safe and well, and is getting the help he needs. Thanks to all those who took the time to help in any way, shape or form. It’s much appreciated from everyone in Alliance. — Alliance Party (@allianceparty) August 19, 2018

Mr Armitage represents the Titanic area.

- Press Association

Earlier: Search for missing Alliance Party councillor in Belfast

Update 5.45pm: Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has appealed for help in finding one of her Belfast councillors.

David Armitage represents part of East Belfast.

Hope David is found safe and well. If anyone sees him please get in touch with @naomi_long. https://t.co/mNUYhezFSC — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) August 19, 2018

Ms Long tweeted: “We need to locate him urgently.

“The constituency office is open from 3.30pm, if you can help us search. If you see him, contact me.”

She added: “David, if you see this, get in touch. We need to know you are safe x.”

- Press Association