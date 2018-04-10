Latest: Save the 8th group defends claims of 1 in 5 babies in England aborted

Update 11.40: The Save the 8th Group has defended its poster that claims one in five babies in England are aborted.

Critics have pointed out that this does not include the number of babies who are miscarried.

But the pro-life group says even if these were included, that would mean the figure is 1 in 6.

Communications Director John McGuirk explains why they decided not to count the miscarriages in the final statistic.

He said: Number one, they are hard to calculate, but number two, the point of an abortion is to avoid a live birth.

"Miscarriages are horrible and tragic, but somebody going in to have an abortion is trying to avoid a live birth.

"Comparing the number of abortions to the number of live births is something that we do, that's done internationally, we think it's a very fair statistic.

Earlier: The Save the 8th group has denied that it is being funded by American organisations.

It says it has raised over €400,000 in the past four months mainly from its mailing list of supporters.

The group was the first to get its poster campaign up, which some people suggested was only possible due to outside funding.

John McGuirk from the Save the 8th Group says that it is simply not true.

He said: "It would make absolutely no sense for us to do so.

"First of all, we don't need to do it, second of all, it would invite controversy."