Latest: PSNI to investigate naming of Belfast rape trial complainant on social media

Update 4.59pm: Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hillman has said the complainant in the trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding was illegally named by some people online.

"I would like to pay tribute to the young woman, who had the resolve and confidence to come forward and put her faith in the police and criminal justice process," she said.

"She was named on social media sites contrary to the trial, contrary to her legal entitlement.

"Any breach of this entitlement is and will be investigated."

Ms Hilman said police had seen a rise in reports of rape during the trial, compared with the January/February period last year.

She refuted a suggestion made by Jackson's lawyers that the prosecution had been driven by the fact he is a famous sportsman.

Ms Hilman said: "We carry out all investigations regardless of background or status."

Update 4.14pm: The complainant in the trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding is said to be upset at the verdict but has no regrets in taking the case.

Paddy Jackson, 26, was found not guilty of rape and sexual assault. Stuart Olding, 25, was found not guilty of rape.

Blane McIlroy, 26, was found not guilty of exposure and Rory Harrison, 25, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Speaking to reporters in the past few minutes, Detective Chief Inspector Zoe McKee said: "I have actually spoken with the complainant in this case.

"Understandably, she is upset and disappointed."

The woman at the centre at the allegations is said to be upset and disappointed with the outcome but has no regrets in taking the case.

DCI McKee added: "We do not want the decision in today's verdict to deter victims from coming forward. And I think it's very, very important. There are no winners here. This case was unprecedented.

"It was a case that has never been heard before - the complexity, the volume, the scale - and I think we cannot compare like for like in terms of cases, so I would encourage everybody who wants to make a report to police to come forward in the knowledge that you will be treated sensitively and with respect and your allegation in the court will be taken very seriously."

Update - 3.35pm: Evidence in Belfast rape case 'was subjected to very thorough and careful examination,' says NI Prosecution Service

Marianne O'Kane.

Marianne O'Kane, assistant director and head of the North's Public Prosecution Service's serious crime unit, said it was "ultimately right" that the case had been brought to trial.

After the verdict was given, Paddy Jackson's solicitor Joe McVeigh QC, gave a statement on behalf of his client outside court in which he said: "It's our belief that the investigation has been characterised by the turning of a blind eye to inadequacies in the evidence of the complainant combined with very apparent investigative bias."

Ms O'Kane said: "The evidence received in this case was subjected to a very thorough and careful examination by a team of experienced lawyers including senior counsel, before we concluded that the test for prosecution was met, in line with our code for prosecutors.

"This meant that there was both sufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction and it was in the public interest to prosecute.

"This case was properly brought before the courts and overcame a number of legal challenges.

"It was ultimately right that the matter was placed before a jury to make their determination."

Ms O'Kane paid tribute to the "courage and determination of the complainant and her family".

She added that she hoped media coverage, which she described as "unprecedented", would help the public better understand the criminal justice system.

She urged victims of crime to come forward on the assurance "that you will be treated with sensitivity and respect throughout".

Paddy Jackson outside court today after the verdicts.

2.55pm: 'I regret deeply the events of that evening,' says Stuart Olding after his acquittal in Belfast rape trial

Solicitor Paul Dougan, who read out a statement written by Stuart Olding, said: "As you will appreciate, everyone including Mr Olding is in a heightened state of emotion and it would not be appropriate for him to answer questions today.

"And I would ask that you respect that."

Reading the statement, Mr Dougan said: "I want to start by thanking the judge and the jury for their time and patience throughout this long trial.

"I am very relieved that the jury has accepted my explanation as to what occurred.

"I want to acknowledge publicly that though I committed no criminal offence on the evening of the 28th of June 2016, I regret deeply the events of that evening.

"I want to acknowledge that the complainant came to court and gave evidence about her perception of those events.

"I am sorry for the hurt that was caused to the complainant. It was never my intention to cause any upset to anyone on that night.

"I don't agree with her perception of events, and I maintain that everything that happened that evening was consensual.

Stuart Olding outside court after the verdict was given today.

"I have consistently told the truth to the police and the court when asked to account for my conduct.

"The Stuart Olding who has been portrayed over the past nine weeks in this trial is not the real Stuart Olding.

"I am fiercely proud to represent my province and my country. I have worked very hard to achieve those goals.

"I hope to be able to prove myself going forward in all aspects of my life.

"I would like to thank my legal team for their hard work and their belief in me throughout.

"And finally to my family, thank you all for standing by me from the beginning."

1.24pm: Paddy Jackson's 'main priority now is to return to rugby' after his acquittal in Belfast rape trial

Outside court Paddy Jackson thanked his legal team and his family and friends for their support.

Jackson said: "I'd just like to thank the judge and the jury for giving me a fair trial.

He concluded by saying: "Out of respect for my employers I have nothing further to comment."

VIDEO: Paddy Jackson speaks to media with his solicitor after his acquittal. His barrister Brendan Kelly QC can be seen listening in the background. pic.twitter.com/pZAS7htl0t — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) March 28, 2018

Mr Jackson's solicitor Joe McVeigh QC said: "We're grateful to the jury for reaching what was a common sense verdict of not guilty on all counts. Paddy has been consistent in his denials and in his account, consistency had never been a feature of the complainant's evidence long before she entered the witness box, so these acquittals should come as no surprise to anyone.

"Paddy leaves court for the last time today as he entered it almost 10 weeks ago, an innocent man.

"The prosecution made much of a perceived privileged position, provided by virtue of Paddy being an international rugby player. We say that it was this very status of a famous sportsman that drove the decision to prosecute in the first place."

Mr Kelly went on to highlight commentary around the police investigation of the case.

"It's our belief that the investigation has been characterised by the turning of a blind eye to inadequacies in the evidence of the complainant combined with very apparent investigative bias.

"Paddy and his parents have paid a heavy price personally, professionally and financially. This price was paid despite the fact that he has never been anything other than entirely innocent.

Paddy Jackson outside court today after the verdicts.

"On the face of it, this robust assertion of its independence by the jury embodied in these acquittals for all four men may suggest that the trial process is in good health. That is not the case.

"Vile commentary expressed on social media, going well beyond fair comment, has polluted the sphere of public discourse and raised real concerns about the integrity of the trial process.

He went on to thank the trial judge, Patricia Smyth for her management of the trial "in the face of an onslaught of toxic content, particularly on Twitter".

"Several days of this trial were lost due to problems thrown up by the intrusive infection of the process by social media.

"All the lawyers were distracted by having to man the barriers against the flood of misinformed, misconceived and malicious content on the internet, particularly during the last phase of this trial, and worryingly even at the hands of public servants who should have known better.

"There is no reason to believe that this problem will not worsen."

He urged legal authorities in the North to look at more robust mechanisms "that can strike an effective balance between everyone's rights, but that properly secure the integrity of our criminal justice system".

He said: "But as for Paddy, his main priority now is to return to work, that means getting back on the rugby pitch and representing his province and his country."

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby have released a statement after the verdict was handed down saying: "We wish to acknowledge that this has undoubtedly been a difficult and extremely traumatic time for all involved.

"To respect the judicial proceedings, the IRFU and Ulster Rugby postponed any internal review of the matter with the players, until the proceedings concluded.

"IRFU and Ulster Rugby officials will review the matter, in line with existing procedures for all contracted players. A Review Committee, made up of senior representatives of the IRFU and Ulster Rugby, has been appointed and will conclude its review as soon as practicable. The players will continue to be relieved of all duties while the Review Committee is in process and determining its findings."

VIDEO Rory Harrison leaves Laganside Courts after being found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information. pic.twitter.com/eohjZGMI6R — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) March 28, 2018

12.32pm: All four defendants acquitted in rugby rape trial

All four defendants have been acquitted in the Belfast rape trial.

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson, 26, has been found not guilty of rape and sexual assault after a trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Paddy Jackson arriving in court today.

His team-mate Stuart Olding, 25, has also been found not guilty of rape.

The jury of eight men and three women also found Blane McIlroy, 26, not guilty of exposure and Rory Harrison, 25, not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The verdicts were returned after the jury had deliberated for three hours and 45 minutes.

The defendants sat side by side in the dock dressed in dark suits.

They appeared relaxed and at times reassured each other as the jury was brought back.

Jackson, head tilted, looked towards the front of the packed court room.

For the most part Olding sat impassively, occasionally whispering a word to his co-accused.

McIlroy rubbed his eyes and sipped water from a plastic cup while Harrison stared straight ahead.

Having been told by Judge Smyth to stand as verdicts were returned, each rose to their feet and clasped their hands in front of them.

The foreman answered "yes" when asked by a court clerk if the 11-member panel had reached a verdict on which they were all agreed.

The trial has lasted for nine weeks.

All four men stood in the glass dock of courtroom number 12 in the Laganside complex as the verdicts were read out.

The judge had earlier warned members of the public not to react.

Three defendants Jackson, McIlroy and Harrison were permitted to leave the dock first.

Judge Smyth said: "The jury has found you not guilty. You are free to leave the dock."

A short time later the court was told that no evidence had been offered by prosecutors on a charge of vaginal rape against Stuart Olding.

Stuart Olding outside court today.

Judge Smyth directed the jury to find him not guilty.

Allowing Olding to go free, the judge said: "Mr Olding the jury has found you not guilty of this count also and you are now free to leave the dock."

There were emotional scenes outside the courtroom as family and friends of the accused hugged and kissed each other.

The high-profile trial was originally scheduled for five weeks but lasted for nine weeks at Belfast Crown Court.

In total, 30 witnesses gave evidence including the four defendants and the complainant whose testimony was heard over eight separate days, and verdicts were returned on day 42.

The court heard from 10 police officers, two doctors, a forensic scientist and a taxi driver who had driven the complainant home on the night in question.

When the trial opened on January 30, a total of 12 jurors were sworn in - nine men and three women.

But about halfway through the panel was reduced to 11 after one juror was discharged because of illness.

11.09am: Jury begin second day of deliberation in rugby rape trial

A jury in the rape trial of two Ireland rugby players has retired to begin a second day of deliberation.

The eight men and three women were sent out of Belfast Crown Court at about 10.20am on Wednesday.

Paddy Jackson, 26, from Oakleigh Park in Belfast and his teammate Stuart Olding, 25, from Ardenlee Street in the city deny raping the same woman after a night out in June 2016. Jackson denies a further charge of sexual assault.

Two other men have also been on trial on charges connected to the alleged assault.

Blane McIlroy, 26, from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast denies exposure while Rory Harrison, 25, from Manse Road also in Belfast denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The jury deliberated for over two hours on yesterday.

