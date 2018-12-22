Latest: Protesters leave after occupying KBC Ireland head office

Latest: Protesters have now left KBC Ireland's head office after staging an occupation earlier this afternoon.

About a dozen protesters took over the lobby of the building just before 2pm.

Earlier (2:27pm): Protesters are occupying the lobby of KBC Ireland's head office in Dublin this afternoon.

A video posted on social media shows about a dozen people sitting down and holding signs.

Gardaí are in attendance at the scene on Dublin's Sandwith Street.

The protestors say that they are standing in solidarity with those who have been evicted from their homes.

They have said that this demonstration is a "token, sporadic protest".

More to follow.