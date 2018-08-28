Latest: Presidential election to take place in October

Update 10.10am: The Presidential election will take place on Friday, October 26, Minister Eoghan Murphy has announced.

The Housing Minister confirmed the news on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke.

Minister Eoghan Murphy confirms Presidential Election will be held on 26 October

The writ allowing a Presidential election will be signed today meaning those hoping to run for President will have 28 days to get their name on the ballot.

They need the backing of four local councils or 20 TDs or Senators to run for the office.

Local authorities will be meeting over the next two weeks to make their nominations and a number of them have already heard pitches from candidates.

Nominations will close on September 26 with the election being held a month later.

The winner will be inaugurated on November 11.

The field of candidates will include current President Michael D Higgins and a Sinn Féin candidate.

Those councillors who have held meetings have said businessman Gavin Duffy and Independent Senator Joan Freeman are likely to get nominations

While artist Kevin Sharkey and journalist Gemma O'Doherty also impressed a number of councils yesterday.

Earlier: Order allowing Presidential election likely to be signed today

Update 07.50am: Minister Eoghan Murphy is expected to announce the details of how long potential nominees have to get on the ballot.

Once it is issued, local authorities and Oireachtas members can formally back candidates and those wishing to challenge Michael D Higgins can lodge their papers.

Eight candidates sought the support of local authorities during a number of sittings yesterday.

The runner-up in the 2011 election Sean Gallagher had indicated he will make his intentions clear after the writ is issued, meaning we could know whether he will be entering the race again by the end of the week.

The nomination stage will likely close at the end of September ahead of a Presidential election on the 25th or 26th of October.

