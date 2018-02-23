Latest: Power restored after major electricity outage in north Dublin

Update 9.04am: Power has now been restored to over 25,000 homes and businesses following a major power cut in north Dublin this morning.

Customers affected by the earlier outage in #Dublin should now have their power fully restored apologises again #Staysafe — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 23, 2018

Earlier: Thousands without electricity in north Dublin

Over 25,000 homes and businesses have been hit by a power cut in north Dublin this morning.

Irish Rail says services are back up and running with long delays, after they were initially affected by the outage in Clonshaugh.

ESB Networks has apologised for the interruption and said it is working to get lines back up and running as soon as possible.

It is the second major outage in Dublin in a week after 4,500 customers were left without power on Monday.

We have a large fault affecting customers in the #Dublin area initial ert is 8.15 see https://t.co/VMtxFsdIxw for updates Apologies — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 23, 2018

- Digital desk