Latest: Power restored after major electricity outage in north Dublin

Back to Ireland Home

Update 9.04am: Power has now been restored to over 25,000 homes and businesses following a major power cut in north Dublin this morning.

Earlier: Thousands without electricity in north Dublin

Over 25,000 homes and businesses have been hit by a power cut in north Dublin this morning.

Irish Rail says services are back up and running with long delays, after they were initially affected by the outage in Clonshaugh.

ESB Networks has apologised for the interruption and said it is working to get lines back up and running as soon as possible.

It is the second major outage in Dublin in a week after 4,500 customers were left without power on Monday.

- Digital desk

KEYWORDS: ESB, Power cut

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland