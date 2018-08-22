Latest: Pope's visit an opportunity to end the cover-ups says O'Neill

The Pope's visit to Ireland is an opportunity to end the cover-up of abuse, Sinn Féin's vice-president said.

Michelle O'Neill will not be able to attend any of this weekend's events after she broke her leg in an accident.

She recognised the visit's significance for all Catholics.

"We must specifically acknowledge the damage done by the Catholic Church to the lives of many women and children in the mother and baby homes, the Magdalene laundries and a succession of abuse scandals and cover-ups.

The visit of Pope Francis is an opportunity to address these issues, to meet with victims and survivors, to fully acknowledge their suffering and the damage done, to end the cover-ups and to commit to full redress, north and south.

Newry and Armagh Assembly member Conor Murphy will deputise for the party's vice-president at this weekend's events.

Mrs O'Neill added: "The visit of Pope Francis can and should contribute to the new and positive relationship which has been developing between the Irish state and the Catholic Church."

“As I prepare to visit Ireland in a few days’ time for the World Meeting of Families, I send a warm word of greeting to all the Irish people. I am excited at the thought of returning to Ireland!"@Pontifex #WMOF2018 https://t.co/6JHtTckwdc pic.twitter.com/YHiDVUGhj6 — WMOF2018 (@WMOF2018) August 21, 2018

Earlier: Victims of clerical sex abuse want Pope to 'understand what the church has done'

The first events of the Catholic Church's World Meeting of Families get underway in Dublin today.

They conclude with a two-day visit to Ireland by the Pope this weekend.

The opening ceremony of the World Meeting of Families. Pic: Niall Carson/PA

Last night, bells rang out in all 26 dioceses across the country to mark the start of the World Meeting of Families.

It begins today with a three-day pastoral congress at Dublin's RDS which includes discussions, workshops and prayerful activities.

It's all ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis this weekend, which will see him visit the likes of Croke Park and Knock Shrine before saying mass for half a million people at the Phoenix Park.

The pontiff has released a message ahead of his trip here:

As I prepare to visit Ireland in a few days for the World Meeting of Families, I send a warm word of greeting to all the Irish people. As you know the World Meeting is a celebration of the beauty of God's plan for the family.

Once he arrives, the pope will be under pressure to apologise to victims of clerical sex abuse.

The Pontiff has agreed to meet victims of clerical sex abuse while he is here - but survivors say they want more than just words.

Peter Mulryan's mother was locked up in a church-run Magdalene Laundry for 30 years, he says he has waited a lifetime for a Papal apology.

"I want to hear him loud and clear and to recognise that he understands what the church has done to the citizens of this country. What it has done to them, to the vulnerable people," said Mr Mulryan.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar called for mandatory reporting of sex crimes within the church.

#wmof2018 has officially begun! We are delighted after some many months of preparation. We hope this will be an amazing week for Ireland and for all the pilgrims that are joining us from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/F85fb2Jq51 — WMOF2018 (@WMOF2018) August 21, 2018

Meanwhile, campaigners say the Catholic church needs to stop stigmatising LGBT people.

The 'Equal Future 2018' coalition says LGBT families have been 'made invisible' at the World Meeting of Families due to church intolerance.

The campaign includes Catholic LGBT groups around the world.

Spokesperson Tiernan Brady says the church can do untold damage to LGBT young people: "Whether you are a person of faith or whether you aren't, you still feel the impact of the church when it makes statements and rulings and teachings about LGBT people."

Digital Desk