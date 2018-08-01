Latest: People to get chance to see Pope Francis in his Popemobile in Dublin during stay

Update - 4.45pm: It has been revealed Pope Francis will be driven through Dublin city centre when he visits at the end of the month.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the streets to catch a glimpse of him in his Popemobile.

The Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, expects it to be an extremely popular moment during the Pope's stay.

Archbishop Martin said: "There will be opportunities for people, the Pope will drive through Dublin city at least on one occasion, where people will be able to see him on the streets.

"Gardaí tell me that on a normal Saturday about 400,000 people walk through the streets of Dublin, so you will also have a very large number of people on the streets that morning in addition to the other events."

Pope Francis.

1.06pm: Archbishop Martin: Pope needs to meet with survivors of clerical abuse during visit

The Archbishop of Dublin says Pope Francis needs to meet with survivors of clerical sex abuse when he comes to Ireland.

Diarmuid Martin has previously said Pope Francis should tackle the issue of abuse during his upcoming trip to Ireland.

He now believes that should mean making time for the victims.

Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin.

Organisers of the World Meeting of Families say it is unlikely that Pope Francis will come to Ireland without addressing the issue of abuse.

There are just over three weeks until Pope Francis makes a two-day visit here.

Concerns have been raised that Dublin's infrastructure will not be able to cope if all 500,000 people going to the Phoenix Park event drive.

The World Meeting of Families says as many people as possible should get public transport to make sure that does not happen.

Spokesperson Brenda Drumm also suggested she was confident the Pontiff would address important issues.

She said: "I hope that he will come to address the issues that are of concern to people in the church and to people who are no longer part of the church.

"He can't come to Ireland without addressing the issue of abuse."

- Digital Desk