Latest: Not everyone will be happy with all parts of this plan, says Housing Minister

Update - 11.44am: The Cabinet has been meeting in Sligo this morning as it prepares to unveil its investment plans for the country for the next 25 years.

Project Ireland 2040 will see €116bn spent on hospitals, schools, roads and other infrastructure and aims to prepare the country for a population expansion of around a million people over the next 20 years.

From Sligo, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy told RTÉ Radio One's 'Today with Sean O'Rourke' show that "a significant capital spend will go into housing".

Minister Murhpy told Sean O'Rourke that Ireland can now look to the future.

Mr Murphy said: "What we are doing today hasn't been done before. We are putting a plan in law that will be the basis for all future plans.

"We're also setting up an independent regulator, to be independent of Government politicians to make sure that we adhere to that plan, and crucially again for the first time, the investment will follow the plan.

"That's one vision between my department and Paschal's for the future. It's going to be very exciting."

Speaking of the plans for Metro North, Sean O'Rourke put it to Minister Murphy that "this thing looks like an election manifesto in the event of an election manifesto being required for you".

Mr Murphy replied saying that the plan has been in gestation for a number of years, and it is something that they have had to do.

The Minister said: "We're very confident that this is the right plan for the country for every community in the country. We're very confident that we've made the best decisions in the interests of everyone.

"Choices have to be made and not everyone will be happy with all parts of this plan but this we believe is the best way to protect the economic gains that we've made in recent years but more than that to improve the quality of life of every community up and down the country with one vision for our shared growth."

9.34am: Government's 'Ireland 2040' plan 'not going to be Dublin focused', says Regina Doherty

Dublin is to get a metro while a light rail service will be introduced in Cork under the National Planning Framework.

President of the Cork Chamber of Commerce Bill O'Connell feels that better transport is key for Cork in the plan.

He said: "We're looking for a second city of scale, a genuine complement to Dublin, and it's time we acknowledged the value of investment in city regions of true density and scale, which we believe and know Cork is.

"More specifically around investing in our public transport needs."

President of the Cork Chamber of Commerce Bill O'Connell.

Four new Luas lines will be built in the capital, and the Metro North will be re-branded as the track is extended into the southside suburbs.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says its great to hear that commuters services will be improved in Limerick, Galway and Waterford, too.

Mr Kenny said: "They're all on our intercity network and that's very good news in terms of both developing, in particular in cities like Cork and Galway in terms of putting in place the population and growth that the sustained commuter service is there, but also in terms of the sustainability of our intercity lines."

Update - 9.10am: The Government's new multi billion euro masterplan will see "regional balanced" investment throughout the country, according to Minister Regina Doherty.

The Social Protection Minister says it is not all about the capital.

Ms Doherty said: "It's not going to be Dublin focused thankfully. For once We are actually recognising that rural Ireland is thriving and we want measures to ensure that it stays that way.

"That we have regional balanced development in Cork, Limerick, Waterford, that we have regional balanced delivery in the north of Ireland, in Midlands."

Early leaks from the plan suggest that 20,000 new school places could be announced later.

However, teachers' union the INTO is concerned that the investment will not go far enough.

INTO General Secretary, Sheila Nunan, said: "The bricks and mortar are one thing, but it is the kind of facilities within that would be critical.

"Top of the list is going to be high-speed broadband. If schools are being built it's important that they're built to the spec that can meet the demands of modern technology."

Here is what is expected in the Government's 'Ireland 2040' plan to be announced today

The Government is to launch its €115bn 'Ireland 2040' plan later today.

The document will outline how Ireland should develop over the next 20 years and where big capital spending will be done.

It will be launched in Sligo after a special Cabinet meeting.

There are two plans being launched today, the National Planning Framework and the National Development Plan.

Together they form Project Ireland 2040 - the Government's vision for how to develop the country over the coming decades.

There will be a big focus on housing with the Government expected to commit to building more than half a million homes up to 2040. A new housing body will also be announced to have a focus on land hoarding.

Health will get a big investment with three new hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway to deal with surgery waiting lists.

A second runway at Dublin Airport and a new control centre will be developed there, while the Government have committed to building the M20 motorway from Limerick to Cork.

They will also put aside money for the re-development of Waterford's North Quays and more new schools nationwide.

A DART extension to Drogheda and Metro North in Dublin will be announced, while Athlone to be dubbed capital of the midlands, with extra importance to be given to developing Sligo as well.

The new Children's Hospital, new IT systems for the HSE and money to replace the Garda Pulse system will be included, while the Defence Forces will get two new maritime aircraft to patrol the seas post-Brexit.

However, the plan has been politically sensitive with claims it leaves out rural Ireland by focusing on urban areas.