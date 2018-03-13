Latest: Nearly 650 people on hospital trolleys, home care 'lacks carers' to deal with discharged patients

Update - 10.23am: There are almost 650 patients awaiting hospital beds around the country today.

It shows a fall of 65 on yesterday's figures.

University Hospital Limerick still has the most on trolleys and overflow wards with 58, while there are 56 awaiting admittance at Cork University Hospital.

Overall, 472 people are on hospital trolleys today, while overflow wards are accommodating 177 patients around the country.

Yesterday, the Health Minister Simon Harris announced an extra €5m for the HSE to spend on home care packages.

CEO of Homecare Direct, Michael Harty, says speeding up the discharge of patients is sensible, but providers have too little capacity.

He said: "While the €5m the Minister has announced is welcome, I do feel it's a sort of a PR exercise because what's going to happen in reality is that home care resources are going to be diverted from people who need home care packages, but are out of hospital, to people who are in hospital and need to be discharged.

"Because of the capacities within home care, because of the fact we are lacking carers, it is just resources diverted from elsewhere."

