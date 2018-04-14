Latest: Murder investigation launched; victim named in Tallaght death

Update 6pm: A murder investigation has been launched in Dublin following the death of a man in his 40s on Friday.

Loan Artene Bob was found in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght with serious injuries just after 8 o'clock yesterday morning.

Gardaí at the scene in Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght yesterday. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A murder investigation is under way following a post mortem examination carried out by Dr Margret Bolster, Assistant State Pathologist. Gardaí believe the man died as a result of an assault.

The 49-year-old, who is a native of Romania and was believed to have been working in the construction industry, was last seen at 8.30pm on Thursday evening in the Moore Street area of Dublin.

Superintendent Ian Lackey, who is leading the investigation, said: "We would appeal to anybody who may have seen him in the Moore Street area of the city centre around that time or who may have travelled out to Tallaght on public transport.

"We would also appeal to anybody who may have used the park. It is a popular amenity in relation to jogging and dog walking.

"So anything, however insignificant, please come forward and let us know."

Gardaí at the scene in Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght yesterday. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Earlier: Death of man in Tallaght being treated as suspicious

Gardaí are treating the death of an Eastern European man in Tallaght in Dublin as suspicious.

The man in his 40s was found with serious injuries at Sean Walsh Park just after 8 o'clock yesterday morning.

He was transferred to Tallaght Hospital where he later died.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Digital Desk