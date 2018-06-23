Latest: Murder investigation launched as Gardaí identify man found dead in Dublin park

Update 8.30pm: Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was found at Butler Park off the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght earlier today.

The body of 23-year-old Adam Muldoon was discovered shortly after 6.30am this morning.

Adam Muldoon

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later removed to the Morgue at Whitehall where a post-mortem was carried out by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Bolster.

Results of the post-mortem have now been furnished to Gardaí and a murder investigation has commenced.

Details of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

No arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing.

The scene of the incident remains sealed off and a full forensic examination has been carried out by officers from the Garda Technical Bureau.

Searches at the site are continuing.

Adam Muldoon

Speaking earlier today at Tallaght Garda Station Superintendent Ian Lackey said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in Jobstown Park also known locally as Butler Park between 11pm last night and 6.30am this morning to contact us at the incident room in Tallaght Garda Station. We are also appealing to motorists who travelled along Cheeverstown Road between those times and may have dash cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Supt. Ian Lackey from Tallaght Garda Station issues an appeal for information after the body of a man in his 20s was found at Butler Park this morning. Post-mortem is currently being carried out by the Deputy State Pathologist pic.twitter.com/Y4A0zbIFOX — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) June 23, 2018

Update 4.25pm: An incident room has been set up at Tallaght Garda Station following the discovery of a body in a park.

The remains of a man aged in his 20s were found at Jobstown Park on the Cheeverstown Road by a person walking their dog at around 6.30am this morning.

A post-mortem is currently being carried out in Whitehall by the Deputy State Pathologist.

Superintendent Ian Lackey from Tallaght Garda Station said that they will wait until the post-mortem has been completed before determining the next course of action.

"An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station," he said.

"The services of the technical bureau have been engaged, and they've completed their examination,

"Also, a post-mortem is currently underway by the Deputy State Pathologist.

"At this time, we haven't formally identified the man. We hope to be in a position to do so later, but we believe that he may have been sleeping rough in the general area from time to time."

"I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in the area of the park between 11pm last night and 6.30am this morning, any motorists who may have travelled along the Cheeverstown Road that may feel they have anything to offer, to contact us, at Tallaght Garda station [01-6666000], on the Garda confidential number [1800 666 111], or indeed any Garda station."

Earlier: Body of man, 20s, found in Tallaght park

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body of a man at Butler Park off the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The body of the man in his 20s was discovered shortly after 6.30am this morning.

Gardaí are treating the discovery as suspicious.

The area is sealed off and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination of the scene.

Witnesses or anyone who was in the park last evening or early this morning are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000.

