Latest: Murder investigation launched after man, 32, stabbed to death in Kildare

Latest: A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a stabbing incident in Co Kildare.

The 32-year-old was stabbed numerous times at around 5.30am this morning following a row on Duke Street in Athy.

A group of young men were in the area at the time and quickly left the scene after the stabbing.

The victim, who lived in a village nearby, was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, but has since died.

Earlier: Man critical in hospital after stabbing in Kildare

A man is in hospital after a stabbing in Co. Kildare this morning.

Gardaí in Athy have said they are investigating the serious assault that took place on Duke Street, Athy in the early hours of this morning

A man in his early 30s received serious stab wounds and has been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where his condition is described as critical.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk