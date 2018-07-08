Latest: Murder investigation launched after man, 24, stabbed in Limerick pub

By David Raleigh

Latest: Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a man died after been stabbed in a pub in Limerick on Saturday night.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from the Thomondgate area, was socialising in Fitzgerald’s Bar, Thomondgate, when he was attacked and stabbed by another man.

Senior gardaí confirmed they have launched a murder inquiry and are following “several lines of enquiry”.

Fitzgerald’s Bar, Thomondgate, Limerick. Pic: Press 22

The assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, is to perform a post mortem on the victim’s body later.

Gardaí are also harvesting CCTV footage from the pub and homes and businesses in the area.

The victim was rushed by ambulance from the pub to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are still trying to confirm a motive.

The pub was busy at the time and gardaí said they want to speak to a number of patrons who may have witnessed the fatal attack.

“People were in the pub at the time and something developed. We are appealing for witnesses. We have a number of names of people who were in the pub but we’d like to speak to everyone who was there at the time,” said a garda source.

“We are studying CCTV to try to identify everyone who was in the pub at the time,” they added.

Gardaí attached to the Technical Bureau are at the scene carrying out a forensic examination inside and outside the pub.

Specialist forensic officers will take photographs, dust for fingerprints and swab for other potential DNA to try to trace the killer.

Superintendent Derek Smart, who is heading the murder hunt, said: “A full murder investigation has been established.”

“It’s too early in our investigation to confirm a motive for what exactly happened to (the victim),” Supt Smart said.

“We are also awaiting the arrival of Dr Margaret Bolster to carry out a post mortem.”

Local Sinn Féin TD, Maurice Quinlivan, said the community was “in shock”.

“Fitzgerald’s Bar is my local pub. I live about 200 yards from it,” he said.

I would encourage anyone who may have any information, no matter how small they think it might be, to forward that information to the gardaí. I'm not sure what happened exactly but my sympathy goes out to the family of the person who died.

“I hope the gardaí find the perpetrator and bring them to justice as soon as possible,” Deputy Quinlivan added.

An armed garda support unit was also deployed in the early stages of the investigation.

Locals gathering outside the pub said they were “horrified”.

A woman living nearby, and, who did not wish to be named, said: “I’m just horrified.

“I’m just horrified and disgusted. It’s so near. I’m frightened.

“I came up to (the pub) to see what was going on. I’m just shocked.”

Another woman, who stood across the street from the pub, said: “There’s been no problems that we know of (around here) in a long time.

When you don't know what the reasons for it is, then it is scary. I don't know of any reason why it should happen.

“I was just passing and saw (the pub) was all cordoned off, and wondered what has happened.

“I don't really know what has happened.”

Gardaí said the fatal stabbing happened inside Fitzgerald’s Bar at 11.55pm, Saturday night.

“A 24-year-old male received serious stab wounds and was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place and the local coroner has been notified.

“The scene is preserved for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau are attending the scene.

Gardaí said “no arrests” have yet been made, and, that “investigations are continuing”.

Appealing for information, a garda spokesman said witnesses could contact Mayorstone Garda Station on 061-456980; The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111; or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk