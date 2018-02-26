Latest: Motive unclear for Coolock shooting that leaves father-of-two on life support

Update - 11.03am: A 36-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in Dublin.

The victim, understood to be a father-of-two, was found in the front garden of a house in Coolock at 8.15pm last night.

A number of gunshots were reportedly fired in the attack.

House to house inquiries are being carried out in the Priorswood area.

The scene of the shooting remained sealed off with forensic examinations taking place.

Superintendent Gerard Donnelly says a motive is unclear at this stage.

Supt Gerard Donnelly says a motive for last nights Dublin shooting is unclear. A 36 year old man is in a critical condition after being shot in the head @NewstalkFM @TodayFMNews @98FM pic.twitter.com/elJYIbNtf4 — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) February 26, 2018

He said: "While we are at the early stages of this investigation I would like to make an appeal to the public for witnesses, in particular anybody who may have witnessed the shooting at Moatview Gardens and anybody who may have been in the Moatview Gardens area between 7pm and 8.30pm last night.

"If they noticed anything suspicious or any activity which they think may have been connected to this shooting."

Update - 10.40am: Gardaí in Coolock believe the shooting is connected with organised crime in north Dublin but is separate from the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

A 36-year-old victim, who was shot in the garden of his home in Coolock last night, is on life support in a local hospital.

It is believed that the gunman escaped on foot.

6.27am: Man in critical condition after being 'shot in the head' in Coolock

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in Dublin last night.

It happened in the Moatview area of Coolock just after 8pm.

Gardaí say the man was treated by emergency services at the scene, before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

It is believed he suffered a gunshot wound to the head and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí at the scene last night. Pic: Collins

Locals living on the street gave their thoughts on the shooting.

One man said: "Until they do something about this area, it's going to happen more and more."

Another man said: "You just mind your own business now and hope for the best that it's not going to happen to you.

"Unfortunately that's the world we live in now."