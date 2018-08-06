Latest: Missing Keyleigh Loren has been found safe and well

Update: Keyleigh Loren has been found safe and well.

Earlier: A teenage girl is missing from Kildangan, Co. Kildare.

15-year-old Keyleigh Loren was last seen in Geashill, Co. Offaly yesterday at 8.45pm.

She's described as being 5' foot 3'' tall, of medium build with blonde hair and green eyes.

Gardaí believe Keyleigh may be in the Portlaoise area.

They are urging anyone with information to contact them at Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or any Garda Station.