Latest: Minister 'somewhat surprised' at 'personal attack' by Archbishop over 'saying Mass' comments

Update - 6.38pm: The Culture Minister says there was no cause for the attack on her by the Archbishop of Dublin.

Diarmaid Martin hit out at Josepha Madigan after she said female priests should be allowed in the clergy, calling the comments "bizarre" and claiming the minister had an agenda.

Minister Madigan stepped in to say prayers at her own church at the weekend when a priest failed to show up for mass.

The declining number of priests in the Catholic Church is something Minister Madigan feels needs to be addressed:

Ms Madigan said: "If I didn't address these issues when I have the platform now, then I couldn't in all good conscience live with myself.

"It's something that needs to be addressed, I think the Church is aware of that.

"I was somewhat surprised at the personal attack that was made on me, particularly as a member of the Catholic church and somebody, I wouldn't particularly call myself devout, but I certainly would have a strong relationship with God myself, and I don't think there is a cause for it."

3.05pm: Archbishop criticises Minister over bizarre 'saying Mass' comments

The Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has launched a blistering attack on Arts Minister Josepha Madigan for claiming she “said Mass” in her local church in Mount Merrion on Saturday, writes Daniel McConnell.

He has branded her comments as “bizzarre”.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, Ms Madgian was due to deliver a reading at the Church of St Therese at the 6pm Mass, only to be told that no priest was available to say the Mass.

But the Archbishop has taken issue with comments made by Ms Madigan in which she called for reform of the Church, including allowing abortions and women priests.

In a statement, Bishop Martin said Ms Madigan's comments have caused parishoners in Mount Merrion and elsewhere “considerable distress”.

“Many have contacted my offices to express their hurt and upset at the Minister’s comments, as reported in the media,” he said.

Dr Martin insisted that there is no shortage of priests in the Archdiocese of Dublin for the celebration of Sunday Mass. He said that as a result of a misunderstanding, the priest assigned to Mass in the parish of Mount Merrion on Saturday evening, failed to turn up. It is in no way correct to say that the Minister “said Mass”, he said.

“It is regrettable that that Minister Madigan used this occasion to push a particular agenda. Her expressed view that a mix up in a Dublin parish on one particular Saturday evening should lead to the Universal Church changing core teachings is bizarre,” he added.

“Minister Madigan might consider listening to the voices of those people who disagree with her public comments, she might consider the hurt she has caused to parishioners who deem her actions deeply disrespectful,” the bishop said.