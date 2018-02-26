Latest: Met Eireann issues two snow and ice warnings ahead of 'Beast from the East'

Two weather warnings have been issued for the country by Met Eireann.

Upcoming weather forecasts and weather warnings: Monday 5pm to Tuesday 12pm: Low Temperature Warning for Ireland - temperatures of 0 to -5 Celsius

Tuesday midnight to Saturday 6pm: Air and ground temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal

Tuesday 3pm to Wednesday 11am: Snow-ice Warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath

Tuesday 6pm to Wednesday 11am: Snow-ice Warning for Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford

Late Thursday and Thursday night: A spell of persistent and heavy snow is expected to extend from the south.

Update - 12.08pm: A Status Orange weather warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow , Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath from 3pm tomorrow.

Forecasters say scattered snow showers tomorrow night will lead to accumulations of 4cm to 6cm by Wednesday morning.

A Status Yellow warning is in place for Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford starting at 6pm tomorrow, when they expect up to 3cm of snow.

The Government's Emergency Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather met earlier today to plan a response to the expected extreme weather.

National Emergency Coordination Group briefing on severe weather impacts over coming days. Key priority on keeping national routes open and ensuring Community Resilience across the Country. Now is the time to prepare, check on vulnerable & check advice at https://t.co/9VvHvmooG8 pic.twitter.com/WlXjuGFSOG — OEP (@emergencyIE) February 26, 2018

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Eoghan Murphy explained: "It certainly has the potential in the south and east of the country to become a status red warning on Thursday or Friday. Whether that happens in the rest of the country remains to be seen.

"If we were to see a status red issued for Thursday, for example... that would lead to public school closures because of public transport closures. At that point in time, we'd be giving other advice as to what we'd be recommending in terms of people travelling to and from work."

Update - 11.28am: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says people will not be asked to leave the shelters during the day.

He said: "When we do our cold weather initiative, we generally roll out to a 24-hour service to make sure people are not being forced out into weather conditions that are severe and that could be very damaging to their health and well-being."

The National Emergency Coordination Group has been meeting all morning to discuss the response, including keeping roads open and de-iced, and ensuring the public is kept informed of how the weather’s progressing.

It is expected schools will only close on a case-by-case basis, depending on where the snow hits.

Worst conditions this week are expected on Thursday.

9.52am: Met Éireann likely to issue red weather warning with arrival of 'Beast from the East'

Director of the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) Eileen Gleeson says emergency homeless accommodation will open 24 hours a day during the cold snap.

The DRHE, working with charities will ensure that those without a bed can access one, while the Peter McVerry Trust will be opening up a sports hall in Dublin 8 for extra emergency beds..

They will carry out their contingency plans for the upcoming weather warning.

They are: 100+ emergency placements specifically targeted at people sleeping rough, these can be accessed through our Central Placement Service in Parkgate Hall which is open to provide information and assistance. These placements are provided in facilities across Dublin by the Salvation Army, Peter McVerry Trust, Crosscare, Depaul, Dublin Simon, Private Emergency Operators & Merchants Quay Ireland;

All the main service providers have agreed to keep accommodation open for 24 hours period including utilising communal spaces for supplementary shelter;

Fingal, South Dublin and DunLaoghaire Rathdown County Councils have arranged for additional accommodation to be provided;

Dublin City Council is providing an additional overflow facility at a City Centre Sports Centre which will be managed by Peter McVerry Trust;

We have contacted all Private Emergency Accommodation Providers who will remain open and accessible during the Yellow Status Warning period;

Enhanced day services will also be operating

Met Éireann's Evelyn Cusack says it is likely a red warning will be issued later in the week as heavy snow is expected - in particular in the east and south east of the country.

She also says there could be heavy snow on Thursday afternoon through to Friday morning.

A status yellow advisory for the entire country comes into affect after midnight tonight, with the warning currently valid until Saturday.

Speaking about the expected "exceptionally cold" conditions, Met Éireann's Pat Clarke explained: "Very cold air is heading our way, all the way from Siberia and northern Russia.

"Very severe and penetrating frost at night, and values at day will struggle - even on Wednesday and Thursday, they'll be lucky to get to zero or +1 [degrees] on those days."

9.12am: Emergency group to prioritise homeless in coming 'extreme snow event'

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says homeless people will be prioritised during the expected extreme weather.

Met Eireann has a yellow weather warning in place up until next weekend, but it is expected to raise the warning level.

The National Emergency Coordination Group will meet shortly to discuss plans to deal with the expected snow and freezing temperatures.

Minister Murphy says there will be extra beds and rough sleeper teams checking on the most vulnerable.

He said: "What it's looking like an extreme snow event is going to hit us from Tuesday onwards.

"Obviously over the course of the weekend, given one of the particular responsibilities I have in the department for our homeless people, people that are experiencing homelessness at the moment, is to ensure that our services in that area are well co-ordinated, they get people in off the streets and into safe accommodation.

"We have had a cold weather initiative in place since about December, so what it means is ramping up that initiative."

Marks and Spencer has donated thermal clothing to charities helping out homeless people.

Inner City Helping Homeless has tweeted to say that the items will be available from 10am this morning at their offices on Amiens Street in Dublin.

@marksandspencer have kindly donated #ThermalWear to ensure that anyone person who is experiencing homelessness is kept warm. Thermal Clothing is available at our 72 Amiens Street Office from 10am tomorrow. If you see a rough sleeper point them in our direction. — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) February 25, 2018

People are being encouraged to tell rough sleepers they come across about the initiative.

7.06am: Temperatures to plummet as Ireland to get a bite from 'Beast from the East'

There are fears that the winter storm expected this week could be worse than the heavy snow experienced in 2010.

A low temperature weather warning is in place this morning with major snow fall expected this week.

The so called 'beast from the east' - a cold blast of air driven from Russia - is bringing freezing temperatures with the mercury expected to drop to -10 degrees on Wednesday and the possibility of heavy snow from Tuesday.

The Government's Emergency Co-ordination Group for severe weather meets later.

Status Yellow Low Temperature warning issued by Met Éireann. pic.twitter.com/ZjDduTs5yL — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 25, 2018

Air and ground temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal, with significant wind chill and penetrating severe frosts.

Snow showers, mainly affecting eastern areas tomorrow, will progressively become more widespread and heavier through midweek.

Motorists are being told to be prepared, and the AA's Barry Aldworth has three tips for safer driving in bad weather.

He said: "Firstly, if your car has been sitting idle for any period of time, no harm to give it a start just to make sure your battery is working properly.

"Number two, you want to check that your tyres are in good condition, and finally, if you are leaving for work in the morning, make sure the windscreen, the mirrors, the windows are all fully clear."

Authorities are warning the weather event is likely to have a significant and disruptive impact.

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has acted on recommendations from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management in his Department of Housing.

Mr Murphy has convened the National Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather which will meet at 10.30am this morning.

Already steps are being taken so all homeless individuals and rough sleepers have shelter and accommodation, while Irish Water has mobilised its Crisis Management arrangements.