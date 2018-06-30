Latest: Met Éireann issues drought warning amid 'unusual' high temperatures

Latest: Met Éireann has issued a status yellow drought warning until Friday as the warm weather is set to continue.

Drought or near-drought conditions are expected to last throughout the coming week.

Irish Water's hosepipe ban to conserve water is beginning on Monday in the Greater Dublin Area.

The ban could be extended around the country as up to 100 water supply schemes are at risk.

Met Éireann's John Eagleton says these conditions have been seen in Ireland before but it's very unusual.

"Well it's quite a while actually, I'd say we would have to go back to 1995, certainly we had [the hot weather] in 1975/1976 but I couldn't be absolutely sure about it," he said.

"I wouldn't say it's unprecedented, but it's certainly very unusual."

DROUGHT WARNING

for Ireland



Drought or near-drought conditions will persist through the coming week.



Valid from Saturday 30 June 2018 10:00 to Friday 06 July 2018 23:59https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw pic.twitter.com/AW1b3yUkvl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 30, 2018

Earlier: Dublin hosepipe ban could be extended to rest of the country as water shortages continue

The Dublin hosepipe ban could be extended to other areas where water supplies are under pressure.

More than 100 supply schemes are at risk across the country.

Irish Water has announced the measure in response to the "unsustainable levels" of demand during the heatwave.

People in the Greater Dublin Area could face prosecution or a fine if they do not comply with the ban which kicks in on Monday.

The Dublin ban will be in place until the end of July but may be extended due to the dry conditions.

Eamon Gallen from Irish Water says people need to conserve as much as they can.

"People can't use hosepipes to water their gardens, cleaning their cars, cleaning boats, filling or maintaining domestic swimming pools<' he said.

"We would also ask businesses who use power hoses for cosmetic purposes: it is not essential, please don't use the water."

The hosepipe ban has also been implemented in Northern Ireland as the heatwave puts a strain on water supplies.

Water companies have asked customers to conserve supplies by not using hosepipes or water sprinklers – as the heatwave continues into the weekend.

The first hosepipe ban began in Northern Ireland at 6pm on Friday, and Severn Trent Water has asked people to be “careful with their water”.

The recent hot spell has put a strain on utility companies, which have been pumping millions of litres into their systems.

A hosepipe ban will be in place across Northern Ireland from 6pm tonight (Friday 29 June). We would like to thank our customers for working with us to reduce the level of demand over the coming days.



Further information: https://t.co/PjwGquxgNI — Northern Ireland Water (@niwnews) June 29, 2018

NI Water chief executive Sara Venning said: “We have maximised our water production and need customers’ help to reduce demand.

“We are asking customers to take heed of the hosepipe ban and stop non-essential water use – using hoses and sprinklers is causing demand to exceed the capacity to supply.”

Severn Trent said: “We’re set for another hot weekend, and, with demand for water really high, we’re producing millions of extra litres.

“We’re asking customers to be careful with their water and for now avoid using the garden sprinkler or hosepipe.”

- Digital Desk and Press Association