Latest: Met Éireann issue status yellow snow-ice warning for several parts of the country

Update 5.40pm: Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for several parts of the country tomorrow.

The snow-ice warning is valid from 6 o'clock tomorrow evening for all of Leinster - as well as the counties of Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford.

Isolated showers will continue near the east coast this evening and early tonight. Otherwise cold and frosty overnight with long clear periods and lowest temperatures of -4 to +1 degrees in almost calm conditions. Some mist and fog patches will develop in places. pic.twitter.com/toYKvOp8Ml — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 4, 2018

Some areas could be hit by up to three centimetres of snow.

John Eagleton weather forecaster with Met Éireann says there is a front moving across the country tomorrow evening and tomorrow night.

He said: "It is not terribly active but it is cold behind it and they may give us some sleet and snow across the country."

Earlier: Snow and ice warnings issued as temperatures set to fall

It is expected that temperatures will fall to -4C overnight with a widespread frost and the risk of ice on untreated roads and other surfaces.

Road conditions in parts of the country are already being reported as difficult with icy conditions noted on several secondary roads.

#DONEGAL Icy roads including black ice around Letterkenny and surrounding area. Remember, stopping distances are up to ten times longer when driving on ice and snow https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 4, 2018