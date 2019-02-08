Latest: Man who was shot multiple times in Dublin has died

A man has died following a shooting in Dublin this morning.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was shot multiple times in Marigold Crescent in Darndale.

He was brought to the Beaumont Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time ago.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They can be contacted at Coolock Garda Station on 01- 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

