Latest: Man to appear in court in connection with investigation into death of Garda Adrian Donohoe
Update 7.42pm: A man aged in his 20s is scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court tonight, charged in connection with the investigation into the death of Garda Adrian Donohoe.
Earlier: Gardaí release man arrested in connection with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe
A man arrested in Dundalk last Monday in connection with the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe was released without charge last night.
A file is being prepared for the DPP.
Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 20s, who was arrested in Dublin last Sunday.
Detective Garda Donohoe was shot dead outside the Lordship Credit Union in Belurgan five years ago.