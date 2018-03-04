Latest: Man to appear in court in connection with investigation into death of Garda Adrian Donohoe

Update 7.42pm: A man aged in his 20s is scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court tonight, charged in connection with the investigation into the death of Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Earlier: Gardaí release man arrested in connection with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

A man arrested in Dundalk last Monday in connection with the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe was released without charge last night.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 20s, who was arrested in Dublin last Sunday.

Detective Garda Donohoe was shot dead outside the Lordship Credit Union in Belurgan five years ago.