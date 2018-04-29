Latest: Man released without charge after Garda beaten with metal baseball bat in Dublin

Update 8.34pm: A man arrested in connection with an investigation into an incident in which two gardaí were injured has been released without charge.

He was held for questioning in a follow-up operation last night on Dublin's southside.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, who was arrested as part of the investigation was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Earlier: Garda in hospital after being beaten with metal baseball bat in Dublin

A Garda is in hospital after being beaten with a metal baseball bat in south Dublin.

It happened at around 7.30pm last night as two officers were trying to search a man on Ballyogan Avenue, Dublin 18.

As they tried to search him, a large crowd gathered outside a house and a metal baseball bat was produced.

One of the gardaí was hit with the bat a number of times causing injuries to his body, head and face. He was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he remains.

In a follow-up operation shortly after midnight, armed gardaí searched a house on Ballyogan Avenue.

A man in his 50s was arrested and a number of items were seized.

The man is being held under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

A garda was bitten by a dog during the search and required hospital treatment.