Latest: Man injured in Louth road accident pronounced dead in hospital

Update 7.39pm: A man aged in his 60s who was seriously injured in a collision on the N2 yesterday evening was pronounced dead in Beaumont Hospital today.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier: Man airlifted to hospital after car and van collide in Co Louth

A man in his 60s has been airlifted to hospital after a traffic accident in Co Louth.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the N2 at Aclint, north of Ardee, at around 6pm yesterday evening.

The man, who was alone in his car, was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

A man and woman in their 20s, who were in the van involved with the collision, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The stretch of the N2 where the accident happened is currently closed for a forensic examination, and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealling for witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage, who may have travelled this stretch of road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm yesterday to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.