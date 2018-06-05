Latest: Man in his sixties dies following Clare crash

Update 3.09pm: A man has died following a collision on the M18 in Co Clare.

The man in his sixties who was driving a van died after colliding with a truck near junction 13.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local traffic diversions are expected to remain in place until later this evening.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on (065) 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Original story (2.12pm): One person seriously injured following Clare crash

By Pat Flynn

At least one person has been seriously injured following a collision on the M18 in Co Clare.

The incident occurred at around 12.50pm at the exit to junction 13 near Ennis and is believed to have involved a van and articulated lorry.

The van left the road and crashed into a light pole before overturning on its side trapping the driver inside. The truck driver is not believed to have been injured.

Gardaí were first to arrive at the scene and were quickly followed by an ambulance as well as three units of the fire brigade from Ennis. Additional units of the fire service from Shannon Town were also mobilised to the incident.

The M18 motorway has been closed at junction 14 (Barefield) southbound to junction 12 (Killoo/Clarecastle) and is not likely to reopen for several hours.