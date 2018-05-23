Latest: Man fatally stabbed following row in Cahersiveen

Update 9.30am:

By Anne Lucey, in Killarney

A 30-year-old man is being questioned in Killarney Garda Station this morning after a row in a house in Cahersiveen in which an older man was stabbed and died on his way to hospital.

Both men are local. The dispute took place at around 4am in a house in the Fertha area near the town centre.

The deceased, who is 33, died in the ambulance on his way for emergency treatment in Tralee.

Both men are local and were known to each other but did not share a house.

Gardaí believe no other persons were involved in the dispute.

Earlier: Man dies following stabbing in Cahersiveen

Gardaí are investigating a fatal stabbing in which a 33-year-old male received serious stab wounds.

The man was removed by ambulance to University Hospital in Kerry where he was pronounced dead.

The incident occurred at Fertha Drive, Caherciveen at approximately 4.35am this morning.

A 30-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Killarney Garda Station.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí wish to appeal to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Caherciveen Garda Station on 066-9473600 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

