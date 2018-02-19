Latest: Man dies after reporting difficulties on Kerry mountain

Update 10.05pm: A man has died after taking ill on Mangerton Mountain in Kerry earlier today.

Kerry Mountain Rescue and the Shannon-based Coast Guard rescue helicopter answered an alert shortly before 1pm this afternoon.

A team of paramedics were airlifted to a drop-off point, near an area known as the Devil's Punchbowl, where the man, who was aged in his 60s, had been reported to be in difficulty.

The man was taken down the mountain and his body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry.

Earlier: Rescue teams reach man in difficulty on Mangerton Mountain

Kerry Mountain Rescue and the Shannon Rescue Helicopter have been taking part in a rescue operation this afternoon on Mangerton Mountain near Killarney.

At around 12.40pm, Valentia Coast Guard Radio was notified that a 62-year-old man had got into difficulty near The Devil's Punchbowl.

Rescue teams were notified, but cloud cover prevented an attempt to winch the man from his location.

The crew landed a paramedic and members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team at a halfway point from where they were able to reach the man.

As yet, his condition is unknown.

